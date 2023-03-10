JUST IN
Deloitte hires nearly 50,000 professionals in 3 years, doubles workforce
Business Standard

AirAsia integrates pilot flight duty logbook with DGCA's eGCA platform

Pilots were traditionally required to update their pilot logbook in physical logbooks, as required by the MOCA's Aircraft Rule, 1937 (67A)

Topics
AirAsia India | DGCA | Pilots

IANS  |  New Delhi 

AirAsia

AirAsia India, in collaboration with the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), integrated the pilot's flight duty logbook directly from its crew management system to the eGCA platform.

The eGCA platform provides end-to-end solutions and connectivity with regional offices to improve transparency and accountability across all functions of DGCA.

This initiative, as part of DGCA's digitisation programme, will eliminate the need for pilots to hand-fill their flight and simulator duties carried out during their career in physical logbooks, thereby improving efficiency and transparency.

Pilots were traditionally required to update their pilot logbook in physical logbooks, as required by the MOCA's Aircraft Rule, 1937 (67A).

However, with the integration of AirAsia India's crew management system with eGCA's logbook API (Application Program Interface), this process will now be digitised, making it simpler, more user-friendly and sustainable.

Talking about this initiative, Captain Manish Uppal, Head of Operations, AirAsia India, said, "We are proud to collaborate with DGCA in integrating our crew management system with eGCA's logbook API. This initiative is a significant step towards improving the efficiency and transparency of the aviation industry and also contributing to sustainability."

"By eliminating the need for pilots to manually update their pilot logbooks, we are simplifying the process and making it more user-friendly. This initiative in conjunction with DGCA is a testament to our commitment to innovation and digitisation, and we are excited to continue working towards making services simpler and more user-friendly for pilots," Uppal added.

The eGCA platform provides 298 services, including pilot licensing, with the goal of adding value to DGCA safety regulation, eliminating operational inefficiencies, improving personal interaction, regulatory reporting, increasing productivity and transparency.

With this partnership, AirAsia India and DGCA are striving to make services simpler and more user-friendly for pilots, while also enhancing the overall efficiency and transparency of the aviation industry.

In addition to providing accurate real-time pilot flying hours, this integration will also facilitate the timely submission of applications for pilot licensing, renewal and endorsement by eliminating multiple data validation steps.

As manual intervention in the process is significantly reduced, this will result in faster processing of applications, as the verification of flying data in submitted applications will be considerably streamlined.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 14:35 IST

