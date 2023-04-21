End to Twitter's legacy blue checkmarks; Pope losses tick, LeBron retains



Twitter’s legacy blue checkmarks, which used to signify that a verified notable person was using the account, are now gone, with new owner Elon Musk preferring to include the icon in a paid subscription service instead. By Alex Barinka



“This is an authentic account representing the New York City Government,” posted @NYCGov, providing a link to a government website for verificaiton. The move has already spurred confusion. Celebrities, government officials and other notable users that choose not to pay $8 per month for Twitter Blue, the premium version, have lost the familiar check next to their names on the app. Users immediately shared screenshots of their previous checkmarked profiles or offered other means of verification.



Even the Pope lost his check. But some celebrities, inexplicably, retained theirs. “My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t,” the author Stephen King tweeted. LeBron James, the athlete who previously said he wouldn’t pay for a subscription, also has a blue check by his name. “No you’re not. THIS account is the only authentic Twitter account representing and run by the New York City Government,” replied @NYC_GOVERNMENT.

Also Read Thousands line up to view, pay respect to Pope Benedict at Vatican Have a Twitter blue tick? Buy a Blue subscription or lose it from April 1 Twitter Verified account follows no one, removes 420,000 legacy accounts Twitter Blue 'verification' rolled out in India, to cost Rs 719 per month Twitter Blue premium service is back, including 'verified' badges With nearly 100% stock returns in 16 months ITC is in no hurry to win Kumar Mangalam Birla returns to Vodafone Idea board as additional director Apollo pitches investors on deal to ease industrywide fundraising slump Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting to acquire spice brand Brahmins Demand outstrips supply to push residential rents 15.3% YoY: Magicbricks



Musk changed the rules in part to spur an uptick in subscriptions, which Twitter’s billionaire owner has said is key to future revenue growth for the platform. Advertising revenue has declined by 50% between October and March, he tweeted last month. “I’m paying for a few personally,” Musk tweeted.

After earlier announcing the plans to remove the old checks, Musk extended the deadline to Thursday, to give some verified users more time to decide whether to pay for the service. Currently, only about 1% of its users subscribe to the program, called Twitter Blue. More than 500 million people use Twitter every month, Musk has said.