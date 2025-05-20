Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 08:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Diageo (USL) Q4 PAT rises 43% to Rs 421 crore, revenue rises 2.74%

Diageo (USL) Q4 PAT rises 43% to Rs 421 crore, revenue rises 2.74%

USL reports 43% jump in Q4 PAT to Rs 421 crore, driven by strong P&A growth; NSV rises 8.9% despite fewer IPL matches, final dividend of Rs 8 per share proposed

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per share for FY25, subject to shareholders’ approval. | (Photo: diageoindia.com)

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Bengaluru-based alcobev major Diageo (United Spirits Limited) reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 421 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March FY25, up 42.7 per cent from Rs 295 crore in the same period last year.
 
Net revenue for Q4 rose 2.74 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,809 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 460 crore, registering a 37.7 per cent increase, driven by leveraged growth in the alcohol segment.
The company posted a net sales value (NSV) of Rs 3,031 crore for the quarter, up 8.9 per cent annually. This growth was supported by the standalone business, partly offset by a lower number of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches played by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the January–March quarter compared to the corresponding period last year.
 

Commenting on the full-year performance, Praveen Someshwar, chief executive officer and managing director, said: “The challenging demand environment notwithstanding, we have delivered 13.2 per cent NSV growth for the prestige and above (P&A) segment in Q4FY25, and 9.9 per cent P&A growth for FY25, along with leveraged EBITDA growth that brings us closer to our medium-term guidance.”
 
“Looking ahead, we remain focused on delivering sustained growth while creating long-term value for all our stakeholders, in line with our ambition to be the best-performing, most trusted and respected consumer-packaged goods (CPG) company in India,” Someshwar added. 
 
The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per share for FY25, subject to shareholders’ approval.
 
For the full year FY25, PAT rose to Rs 1,582 crore compared to Rs 1,408 crore in FY24. Revenue for the full year FY25 is reported at Rs 27,612 crore, up 4.95 per cent from FY24. 
 
Diageo announced its Q4 results post-market hours on Tuesday. The company’s shares closed at Rs 1,557.45 apiece, up 0.022 per cent on the BSE.

First Published: May 20 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

