Radico Khaitan Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 71% on strong demand

Indian alcoholic beverage maker Radico Khaitan reported higher fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by strong demand for premium products such as its 'Rampur' whisky.
The company reported a 71% rise in consolidated net profit at 920.7 million rupees (about $11 million) for the three months ended March 31.
Revenue from operations rose 15% to 44.85 billion rupees.
KEY CONTEXT
Radico has increased its focus on higher-priced premium segment in recent years, which includes brands such as 'Rampur' single malt whisky and 'Jaisalmer' brand of gin.
Radico's sales from its premium brands - which contributed to 63% of overall revenue - increased 22% in the quarter.
Favourable liquor policies in states such as Karnataka, which reduced taxes on premium alcohol, and Andhra Pradesh, which allowed private retailers to sell spirits, also boosted demand.
