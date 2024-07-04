Dip in Xiaomi orders hit Foxconn's Bharat FIH, affect operations, IPO plans

Last year, Bharat FIH had said that it would be investing around Rs 400 crore in its subsidiary Rising Stars Hi-Tech. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Foxconn group's Bharat FIH is in the process of winding up its operations at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh, owing to a decline in orders from a major consumer, Xiaomi.

According to a source aware of the development, the unit stopped its level 10 operations on June 30, and some of its operations are being shifted to Sriperumbudur near Chennai. This is likely to affect the company's plans to come out with a Rs 5,000 crore initial public offering (IPO). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"IPO plans are already shelved. While level five and six operations deal with mechanics and board assembly, level 10 handles the finishing job of mobile phones," said a source aware of the development. Bharat FIH, formerly known as Rising Stars Mobile India, was established in 2015 at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh. It expanded operations to Sunguvarchatram and Sriperumbudur near Chennai in 2017. The company is involved in the manufacturing of mobile phones, electric vehicles (EVs), televisions, hearables, and more. The company did not respond to questions from Business Standard.

The Sriperumbudur unit is mainly focused on assembly, testing, marking, and packaging operations for specific segments. According to media reports, the company witnessed the exit of three independent directors: InterGlobe Aviation chairman Venkataramani Sumantran, Sify Technologies co-founder Ramaraj R, and former IT and telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan.

"The company was over-dependent on Xiaomi and Nokia and did not diversify based on the trend. Moreover, the Foxconn Group is too focused on Apple's manufacturing," the source said. Since the unit value of its devices is less than Rs 15,000, the company did not qualify for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

Last year, Bharat FIH had said that it would be investing around Rs 400 crore in its subsidiary Rising Stars Hi-Tech. Bharat FIH, a subsidiary of FIH Mobiles and a Foxconn Technology Group company, was also looking to come up with an IPO last year. The drop in business has now derailed these plans. The IPO plans included an initial share sale of Bharat FIH comprising a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,502 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 2,502 crore by the promoter group and Foxconn unit Wonderful Stars.

In a short span of time, the company expanded its capabilities to the manufacturing of casings, mechanics and components, printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), and final assembly of mobile devices. Bharat FIH had over 25,000 employees post-Covid, of which 90 per cent are women.

Interestingly, in January 2024, Josh Foulger, the country head of Bharat FIH, was the first one to exit the company after serving nine years. Foulger was instrumental in the expansion of Bharat FIH in India and also played a key role in the rise of its customer Xiaomi Corp.