Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

USFDA pulls up Sun Pharma for manufacturing issues at Dadra facility

The warning letter summarises significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals at the facility, it stated

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sun Pharma failed to adequately clean and maintain equipment used for drug manufacturing at its Dadra-based manufacturing plant, as per the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
In a warning letter issued to company's Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi on June 18, the US health regulator stated it inspected the plant in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu from December 4-15, 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Your firm failed to clean, maintain, and, as appropriate for the nature of the drug, sanitise and/or sterilise equipment and utensils at appropriate intervals to prevent malfunctions or contamination that would alter the safety, identity, strength, quality, or purity of the drug product beyond the official or other established requirements," the USFDA said.
The warning letter summarises significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals at the facility, it stated.
USFDA further noted that the company's investigations of out-of-specification (OOS) results were inadequate because they lacked scientific rationale for root cause determinations.
"Your firm failed to thoroughly investigate any unexplained discrepancy or failure of a batch or any of its components to meet any of its specifications, whether or not the batch has already been distributed," it stated.
A warning letter is issued when the US health regulator finds that a manufacturer has significantly violated its regulations.
The USFDA also cited similar CGMP violations at company's other facilities.

More From This Section

Vedanta

Vedanta reports rise in production of aluminium, iron ore, zinc in Q1

Homegrown microblogging platform Koo has, however, been India's most successful attempt at recreating the X model social media apps

Koo's flight cut short: Twitter challenger grounded by merger collapse

Unacademy, Unacademy logo

2025 will be best year for growth, profitability: Unacademy co-founder

Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra asks industry to boost capital investment to 'ride the tide'

CII logo

CII calls for more cooperation between India Inc, govts in North East

"You committed to conduct a comprehensive assessment of your global manufacturing operations across your company's network to ensure conformance to FDA requirements. These repeated failures at multiple sites demonstrate that management oversight and control over the manufacture of drugs is inadequate," the US health regulator stated.
Significant findings in this letter demonstrate that the drug firm does not operate an effective quality system in accord with CGMP, it added.
"We strongly recommend that your firm engage a consultant to assist your firm in meeting CGMP requirements," USFDA stated.
It further said, "FDA may withhold approval of new applications or supplements listing your firm as a drug manufacturer until any deviations are completely addressed and we confirm your compliance with CGMP. We may re-inspect to verify that you have completed corrective actions to any deviations," the USFDA said.
After the company receives this letter, respond to this office in writing within 15 working days, it said.
Specify what you have done to address any deviations and to prevent their recurrence, it added.
The warning letter issued by the USFDA usually identifies the violation, such as poor manufacturing practices, problems with claims for what a product can do, or incorrect directions for use.
The letter also makes clear that the company must correct the problem and provides directions and a timeframe of its plans for correction.
USFDA then checks to ensure that the company's corrections are adequate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

pharma, medicine, drugs

USFDA approves second Alzheimer's drug that can modestly slow disease

pharma medicine drugs

USFDA highlights quality concerns over drugs manufactured in India

Pharma companies step up use of advanced technologies to improve processes medical technology

Indian pharma sites outpace global standards in USFDA inspections for 2023

Premiumusfda

Regulatory action: Shock and awe

usfda

Indian firms fared better in USFDA inspections in recent years, says IPA

Topics : USFDA Sun Pharma Indian pharma companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon