OnePlus names Chinese exec for India head position amid retail problems

In a strategic move, OnePlus has reinstated Robin Liu as the head of its India operations, according to a report by Moneycontrol. This decision follows the departure of several key executives from both India and China. The reshuffle comes amid growing tensions with offline retailers in India.

Samrudh Pai, previously responsible for OnePlus's offline business, has exited the company. Ranjeet Singh, the former sales director, has transitioned to lead the online business.

Since Navnit Nakra's departure in June 2023, OnePlus India has lacked an Indian executive in charge of its local operations.

Additionally, Lincle Peng, a Chinese executive who was managing OnePlus’s operations in India, has also left the company, the report claimed.

Who is Robin Liu?

Robin Liu, who was recently the chief executive for OnePlus’s North American region, will now oversee the India operations. Liu had previously managed sales in India for approximately 19 months until January 2022. Despite the Indian government's encouragement to appoint local talent to top positions, many Chinese smartphone brands, including OnePlus, continue to favour Chinese executives for their Indian operations due to ongoing scrutiny and legal concerns.

Since merging with Oppo in 2021, OnePlus has been navigating challenges in the offline retail sector. Retail chains in several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, ceased sales of OnePlus products starting May 1. This boycott stemmed from issues such as narrow profit margins, delays in claim processing, and bundling.

Allegations against OnePlus from retail associations

The South Indian Organised Retailers Association (ORA) has accused OnePlus of favouring online stock distributions, which bypasses traditional distribution channels and disrupts the general trade sector. According to ORA, OnePlus has historically neglected legal business practices in this sector.

In a communication to the All India Mobile Retailers Association, ORA highlighted significant management changes at OnePlus. ORA claimed that the outgoing management provided false assurances and that the company remains a loss-making venture for both the Indian government and retailers. They emphasised the need to prioritise long-term business health over short-term gains.

Pending claims and retailer frustration

Retailers reported that while OnePlus has resolved 80-90 per cent of their claims, 10-20 per cent of claims from ORA members remain unresolved. These claims, expected to be settled by May 15, have yet to be fully cleared due to what ORA described as OnePlus’s inefficient payment system. Consequently, ORA members have refrained from purchasing any stock since April 18, 2024.