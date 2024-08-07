Business Standard
DLF appoints 1981 batch-IRS officer Mahender as independent director

Singh, who holds a master's degree in English, is an IRS (Customs and Central Excise) officer of the 1981 batch

DLF

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the board of directors approved, the appointment of Mahender Singh as an independent director for a period of five consecutive years.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

DLF Ltd has appointed Mahender Singh as independent director for a period of five years.
In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the board of directors approved, the appointment of Mahender Singh as an independent director for a period of five consecutive years with effect from August 7, 2024.
This is subject to the approval of the shareholders.
Singh, who holds a master's degree in English, is an IRS (Customs and Central Excise) officer of the 1981 batch.
With a career spanning 37 years, he has held various important positions in direct Taxation i.e. Customs, Central Excise and Service Tax. He superannuated as Member (GST), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs in December 2018.
In March 2019, Singh was appointed as Member of the first Lokpal of India. He superannuated in March 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DLF DLF Realty DLF Cyber City Independent directors

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

