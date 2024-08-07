Revenue a second order effect over customer experience: Ixigo CEO

Travel aggregator Ixigo aims to grow its gross transaction value (GTV) faster than the market, while also increasing its market share in the flights segment to double digits from the current single digit in the medium term.

For the player, customer experience remains of utmost importance. The company, which has a 5-6 per cent market share in the flights segment, aims to grow it on the back of passenger conversion from Tier-III and Tier-II AC train travellers, and the introduction of features like Flight Tracker Pro, which allows them to track details like boarding gate and bag collection belt number on the app itself.

“Our playbook on most of our launches in the past has been very simple. If there is a customer problem that's unsolved and acute enough, we will try to solve it even if there's no monetisation around it. For everything we’ve built, revenue has been a second-order effect,” Aloke Bajpai, chairman and group chief executive officer, Ixigo, told Business Standard.

Additional capacity in the coming months will also help the company expand its share in the segment, he added.

The aggregator, which listed on the bourses in June this year, reported a 78 per cent year-on-year uptick in net profit to Rs 15 crore in the first quarter of the ongoing financial year. Its GTV crossed Rs 2,988 crore, growing by 27 per cent year-on-year.

Going forward, the company aims to grow on the back of growing demand from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, where it has a dominant share. As of June 30, the company had a penetration rate of 94.23 per cent in Tier-II and Tier-III towns.

The average transaction value per segment on the platform has grown 9 per cent year-on-year.

“This means that people are spending more from their wallet on us, either by buying higher value products or by buying more value-added services that we sell on top. This premiumisation trend is visible also in the Tier-II and Tier-III cities, where our penetration levels give us a unique advantage. This will continue to benefit us in the coming time,” Bajpai, who is also the managing director, added.

“Going forward, while the online travel agency (OTA) market is expected to grow at 18 per cent year-on-year, we want to grow faster than that and acquire more market share,” he further said.