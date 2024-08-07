Business Standard
ITC eyes opportunity to create category with new biscuit launch

The launch under the mother brand, Sunfeast, will be available across South and East

ITC limited

BS Reporter Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

ITC has launched a new biscuit, ‘Super Egg & Milk,’ combining milk and eggs, which it believes could become a category.

Glucose and milk, cookies and cream – the biscuit market is divided into segments. According to Ali Harris Shere, chief operating officer, biscuits and cakes cluster, ITC Foods, the new launch has the opportunity to create yet another category.
Shere said ITC was the first among large packaged players to introduce a biscuit with egg and milk at accessible price points in India.

The company believes that the offering could provide an upgrade opportunity from glucose and milk biscuits to the consumer.

The launch under the mother brand, Sunfeast, will be available across South and East.

On market demand, Shere said, “There was consumption pressure in rural and urban areas for quite some time, though the East had seen robust demand.”

He also said that the rural market was now seeing a bit of an uptick in demand with a better monsoon. “The sentiment is better.”

Topics : ITC gold biscuits FMCG

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

