ITC eyes opportunity to create category with new biscuit launch

ITC has launched a new biscuit, ‘Super Egg & Milk,’ combining milk and eggs, which it believes could become a category.

Glucose and milk, cookies and cream – the biscuit market is divided into segments. According to Ali Harris Shere, chief operating officer, biscuits and cakes cluster, ITC Foods, the new launch has the opportunity to create yet another category.

Shere said ITC was the first among large packaged players to introduce a biscuit with egg and milk at accessible price points in India.

The company believes that the offering could provide an upgrade opportunity from glucose and milk biscuits to the consumer.