DLF sells 1,113 luxury flats for Rs 7,200 cr within 3 days in Gurugram

Realty major DLF on Monday said it has sold 1,113 luxury apartments in Gurugram for Rs 7,200 crore within three days of pre-launch amid strong demand for residential properties

DLF

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

Realty major DLF on Monday said it has sold 1,113 luxury apartments in Gurugram for Rs 7,200 crore within three days of pre-launch amid strong demand for residential properties.
In a regulatory filing, DLF announced "pre-formal launch sales of approximately Rs 7,200 crore for its latest luxury residential development, DLF Privana South in Gurugram."

In March last year, DLF had sold 1,137 luxury apartments, priced Rs 7 crore and above, in its housing project in Gurugram for over Rs 8,000 crore within 3 days.
Now, DLF has launched new project 'DLF Privana South' which is spread over 25 acre in Sectors 76 and 77, Gurugram.
"This luxury residential offering by DLF was sold out within 72 hours, in its pre-launch phase," DLF said.
The project will comprise 1,113 luxury residences across 7 towers, presenting 4 BHK apartments and penthouses.
DLF Privana South will be part of a larger development, "DLF Privana" spread over 116 acre.
Aakash Ohri, Joint Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd, said, "The swift pre-launch sellout serves as a testament to the increasing demand for high-rise luxury developments by DLF, delivering the highly aspirational DLF lifestyle."

To discourage bulk bookings, each buyer was allotted only one unit, with about 25 per cent of the sales coming from Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), and a booking amount of Rs 50 lakh.
DLF has developed more than 158 real estate projects and developed an area in excess of 340 million square feet.
DLF Group has 215 million square feet of development potential across residential and commercial segment.
The group has an annuity portfolio of over 42 million square feet.
DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (Development Business) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (Annuity Business).

Topics : DLF DLF Realty DLF Cyber City Real Estate

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

