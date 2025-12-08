Monday, December 08, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dr Reddy's signs licensing pact to sell Australian Immutep's cancer drug

Dr Reddy's signs licensing pact to sell Australian Immutep's cancer drug

Over the last few years, Dr Reddy's has diversified its portfolio beyond generics to include cancer therapies as it battles pricing pressures in North America, its largest market

Reuters Dec 8
Dec 08 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's signed an exclusive licensing pact with Australia's Immutep to develop and distribute the latter's cancer therapy, the companies said on Monday.

As part of the agreement, Immutep will receive about $20 million upfront from Dr Reddy's as well as potential regulatory development and commercial milestones payments of up to $349.5 million. Immutep will also get double-digit royalties on commercial sales, the companies added.

The deal will allow Dr Reddy's to distribute eftilagimod alfa in all regions barring North America, Europe, Japan and Greater China.

Over the last few years, Dr Reddy's has diversified its portfolio beyond generics to include cancer therapies as it battles pricing pressures in North America, its largest market.

 

Immutep's eftilagimod is an immunotherapy, or a category of drugs that direct the body's immune cells to attack cancer more precisely while reducing side effects. The Australian drugmaker aims for the drug to fight non-small cell lung cancer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dr Reddy’s Dr Reddy’s Laboratories cancer drugs

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

