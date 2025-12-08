Monday, December 08, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reliance Group to scale solar, storage platforms; NU Energies adds capacity

Reliance Group to scale solar, storage platforms; NU Energies adds capacity

Anil Ambani's Reliance Group said solar and battery manufacturing will anchor its clean energy strategy, with Reliance Infrastructure planning an integrated solar chain and a BESS platform

The company said the BESS midstream value chain — from cell manufacturing to engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and system integration | Photo: Company website

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anil Dhirubhai Ambani-owned Reliance Group on Monday said it has identified solar and battery manufacturing as key pillars of its future growth strategy, as part of a larger plan to capitalise on India’s clean energy boom. Under its flagship company Reliance Infrastructure, the group is setting up a fully integrated solar manufacturing ecosystem spanning ingots, wafers, cells and modules, it said in an investor presentation.
 
Why is the group building a vertically integrated solar platform? 
The group said the vertically integrated platform will reduce import dependence and strengthen India’s clean energy security, noting the country will need 55–60 gigawatt of solar modules annually by 2030, while upstream capacity remains significantly short.
 
 
What is the plan for battery manufacturing and BESS? 
“The group is establishing an end-to-end battery manufacturing ecosystem covering cell manufacturing, pack assembly and grid-scale containerised BESS systems,” the company said. It added that the midstream-focused BESS business captures 60–70 per cent of total value in the storage value chain, citing this as the strategic rationale.

How big is the BESS opportunity flagged by the group? 
The company said the BESS midstream value chain — from cell manufacturing to engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and system integration — presents a business opportunity of ₹3 lakh crore.
 
What role will Reliance NU Energies play? 
The group said Reliance NU Energies will be the third focus area. It added that NU Energies has already added 4 GW of solar, 6.5 GWh of BESS and 770 MW of hydropower with long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) to its portfolio in the past one year.
 
How does the strategy fit into India’s broader clean energy goals? 
“Together, the three platforms create a fully integrated clean-energy flywheel including manufacturing, storage, renewable generation and digital energy solutions. This positions the group as a future-ready energy leader capable of supporting India’s 500 GW non-fossil target,” the company said.

Topics : Reliance Group Anil Ambani Reliance Infrastructure

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

