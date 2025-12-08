Monday, December 08, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japan's JERA inks 10-year LNG export deal with Torrent Power from 2027

Japan's top power generator JERA has signed its first long-term liquefied natural gas export deal with India's Torrent Power to deliver 4 LNG cargoes annually for 10 years from 2027, the Japanese company said on Monday.

Torrent Power will use the LNG, to be supplied on a delivered basis, for its 2,730 megawatt (MW) capacity of power plants in India.

It will also use the LNG cargoes for sale to households, small industries and the transport sector, JERA said.

"The partnership strategically leverages the complementary seasonal demand patterns of Japan and India," it said in a statement.

JERA will use its global fleet during Japan's lower demand months while supplying to Torrent Power during India's high demand summer months.

 

Looking ahead, JERA will continue to build a robust LNG portfolio across the Middle East, Asia, and the United States, to develop resilience against market volatility, the company said.

JERA is a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Japan Torrent Power Liquefied Natural Gas LNG

Dec 08 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

