Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 06:51 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Dubai's Emaar in talks with Adani, others to sell stake in Indian business

Dubai's Emaar in talks with Adani, others to sell stake in Indian business

The statement followed media reports on Wednesday stating that Adani Realty was in advanced talks to acquire a majority stake in Emaar India

Emaar India

Besides India, it operates internationally in other markets including Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the US.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Emaar Properties, Dubai's largest listed real estate firm, is in talks with "a few groups" in India including Adani Group to sell a stake of its Indian business, it said on Thursday. 
The builder of the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, and other iconic parts of Dubai, said in a statement that the valuation and other terms of a potential deal were not finalised, without adding further details. 
The statement followed media reports on Wednesday stating that Adani Realty, the real estate unit of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Enterprise, was in advanced talks to acquire a majority stake in Emaar India. 
 
Emaar started its operations in the country in 2005 and has a portfolio of residential and commercial properties in Gurugram, Mohali, Lucknow, Jaipur and Indore, according to its website. 
Besides India, it operates internationally in other markets including Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the US.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

More From This Section

Toshihiro Suzuki, representative director and president of Suzuki Motor Corporation, at the unveiling of eVitara in Milan on Monday. The EV will be manufactured in Gujarat | Photo: Company

India to become EV production hub, aims for small electric cars: Suzuki

Amazon

Amazon to acquire fintech firm Axio to expand credit services in India

Adani group

Adani group stocks rally as Hindenburg shuts shop, NDTV surges over 9%

Hindenburg Research

Trump 2.0 or scrutiny on short sellers? Why Hindenburg Research shut shop

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma's unit Taro to acquire 100% stake in Antibe Therapeutics

Topics : Emaar India Emaar Adani

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon