E-commerce giant Flipkart opens 4 lakh sqft fulfillment centre in Telangana

E-commerce giant Flipkart on Tuesday launched a new fulfillment centre (FC) at Sangareddy in Telangana about 60 km from here

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Flipkart

Flipkart (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 1:12 PM IST
Listen to This Article

E-commerce giant Flipkart on Tuesday launched a new fulfillment centre (FC) at Sangareddy in Telangana about 60 km from here.

The new fulfillment centre was inaugurated virtually by KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT and Industries in the presence of Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT) and Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart

Group.

Spread over four lakh sq ft, the FC will further Flipkart's commitment to India's digital commerce evolution by empowering local sellers, employable youth, and customers while making e-commerce more inclusive and accessible.

Krishnamurthy said the Sangareddy facility is the largest one in Telangana and it would create new livelihood opportunities and for thousands of people and help small businesses.

He further said Flipkart currently has six fulfillment and sorting centres and close to 100 distribution hubs in Telangana with over 14,000 sellers collectively contributing to 40,000 direct and indirect job

opportunities.

Minister Rama Rao suggested the Flipkart CEO to enter into a tripartite arrangement with the state government and stakeholders to take care of gig workers, partners and vendors.

Last year, Flipkart signed an MoU with the Society for the Elimination of Rural Poverty to promote market access and growth for Farmer Producer Organisations and Self-Help Groups in Telangana, to

enable access for them to the company's pan-India customer base.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Flipkart Real Estate

First Published: May 02 2023 | 3:02 PM IST

