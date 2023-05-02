close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Chipmaker MediaTek partners with Lava to power 5G smartphones in India

Chip-maker MediaTek on Tuesday launched a new chipset 'Dimensity 7050' to power next-gen 5G smartphones in India

IANS New Delhi
chip

Representative imgae

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 1:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chip-maker MediaTek on Tuesday launched a new chipset 'Dimensity 7050' to power next-gen 5G smartphones in India.

Homegrown smartphone brand Lava becomes India's first OEM (original equipment manufacturer) to collaborate with MediaTek to power the upcoming 'Agni 2 5G' phone featuring Dimensity 7050 chip.

According to the company, the new chipset allows OEMs to create smartphones with greater CPU performance, low power consumption, and an incredibly smooth gaming experience and allow the device makers to create attractive, slim and light 5G smartphones.

"MediaTek Dimensity 7050 will allow OEMs to create exceptional smartphones with greater CPU performance, low-power, and incredibly smooth game experience," Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the new chip is also designed to provide gamers the edge with MediaTek HyperEngine gaming enhancements, to capture high-quality pictures with its advanced Imagiq camera technologies, and powerful MiraVision 4K HDR video processing for streamers.

This will provide gamers with smooth gaming experiences with exceptional power efficiency and extended battery life for longer gaming sessions.

Also Read

MediaTek may soon integrate Nvidia's AI GPUs in flagship mobile chips

Samsung launches new Galaxy A54, A34 smartphones with Nightography in India

Samsung to launch 2 Galaxy A Series 5G smartphones in India this month

Samsung may launch upcoming Galaxy S23 smartphone series on Feb 1

Samsung's new beta update of its web browser brings useful features

Max moves HC against Quality Care, Evercare over hospital chain buyout

Retail tech firm Ace Turtle raises Rs 293 cr from Vertex, others

F&V start-up Pluckk acquires DIY meal kit brand KOOK for $1.3 million

Lohum collaborates with ACKO to recycle, reuse lithium batteries for EVs

Zypp Electric plans to deploy 10,000 e-scooters in Bengaluru under 2 months

The other key features of MediaTek Dimensity 7050 include -- support for 200MP photos & 4K HDR video, Wi-Fi 6, Fast & efficient 5G, MediaTek 5G UltraSave, dual 5G SIM, MediaTek MiraVision display & video enhancements, and AI for next-gen cameras.

--IANS

shs/prw

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lava smartphones 5G spectrum

First Published: May 02 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Max moves HC against Quality Care, Evercare over hospital chain buyout

Delhi High Court
2 min read

Flipkart launches new 400,000 sq ft fulfilment centre in Telangana

flipkart, fulfilment centre
2 min read

Retail tech firm Ace Turtle raises Rs 293 cr from Vertex, others

Nitin Chhabra, CEO, Ace Turtle
2 min read

F&V start-up Pluckk acquires DIY meal kit brand KOOK for $1.3 million

Image
2 min read

Adani Green Energy reports EBITDA in FY23 of Rs 5,538 cr up by 57% YoY

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited receives the status of Navratna from Centre

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.
2 min read

EdTech startup Byju's seeks to reassure workers after office raid

Byju Raveendran
2 min read

Adani Green Energy net profit up 4-fold to Rs 507 cr in March quarter

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read
Premium

Swiggy's new Rs 2 'platform fee' on food delivery order irks users

Swiggy, food delivery app, online food delivery
3 min read

Brookfield buys 51% stake in Bharti Enterprises' 4 commercial properties

Brookfield India
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon