close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Retail tech firm Ace Turtle raises Rs 293 cr from Vertex, others

Start-up will use the funds to recruit talent and for business growth

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Nitin Chhabra, CEO, Ace Turtle

Nitin Chhabra, CEO, Ace Turtle

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 2:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ace Turtle, a retail technology firm, has raised $34 million (Rs 293 crore) in funding it will use for business growth and hiring.
The Series B funding round was led by new investors Vertex Growth, SBI Investment Co. Ltd., Farglory, Lesing Nine, Stride Ventures, Tuscan Ventures and Trifecta Capital. Existing investors Vertex Southeast Asia & India and InnoVen Capital participated in the round, too.

“The funds will be utilised to develop cutting-edge technological tools that ensure seamless omnichannel operations, and acquire licenses for new fashion and lifestyle brands,” said Nitin Chhabra, chief executive officer of Ace Turtle. “We would also recruit skilled talent across all levels to support the aggressive growth plans. This will help us to expand our brand portfolio and solidify our competitive edge in the market.” 
The firm said it doubled its revenue in FY23 and became EBITDA-positive. Its portfolio of licensed brands currently comprises Lee, Wrangler, Toys “R” Us and ‘Babies R Us’.  

“We are delighted to be a part of India’s massive consumer upgrade story,” said James Lee, general partner at Vertex Growth. “We are fully committed to partnering with exceptional and promising organisations that are on the brink of growth.”
Yoshitaka Kitao, chairman and president of SBI Investment, said one of the key investment themes for the firm has been Asia’s domestic consumption. “We believe India will be a leading source of global growth in the decades ahead, supported by positive demographics, a growing middle class and deepening internet penetration,” said Kitao, about the investment in Ace Turtle.

Also Read

Layoffs continue at startups; funding winter, macro uncertainty to blame

Toys 'R' Us re-enters India, will offer global brands before year-end

Tata Chemicals Europe, Vertex sign low-carbon hydrogen offtake agreement

Where did big tech and startups go wrong on hiring?

Tamil Nadu starts packages for green tech, rural impact, women-led startups

F&V start-up Pluckk acquires DIY meal kit brand KOOK for $1.3 million

Lohum collaborates with ACKO to recycle, reuse lithium batteries for EVs

Zypp Electric plans to deploy 10,000 e-scooters in Bengaluru under 2 months

EV financing platform Ohm raises Rs 3 cr in funding led by Antler India

NMDC in talks with Australia's Hancock for lithium mining: Report


Ace Turtle integrates design, local manufacturing and marketing to reach consumers directly. It has a proprietary technology which uses data from design to fulfill consumer expectations. 
Topics : retail technology Ace Turtle Tech firms Companies Startups

First Published: May 02 2023 | 2:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Retail tech firm Ace Turtle raises Rs 293 cr from Vertex, others

Nitin Chhabra, CEO, Ace Turtle
2 min read

F&V start-up Pluckk acquires DIY meal kit brand KOOK for $1.3 million

Image
2 min read

Adani Green Energy reports EBITDA in FY23 of Rs 5,538 cr up by 57% YoY

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Lohum collaborates with ACKO to recycle, reuse lithium batteries for EVs

lithium
2 min read

Zypp Electric plans to deploy 10,000 e-scooters in Bengaluru under 2 months

Zypp Electric raises $25 million in Series B funding round led by Gogoro
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited receives the status of Navratna from Centre

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.
2 min read

EdTech startup Byju's seeks to reassure workers after office raid

Byju Raveendran
2 min read

Adani Green Energy net profit up 4-fold to Rs 507 cr in March quarter

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read
Premium

Swiggy's new Rs 2 'platform fee' on food delivery order irks users

Swiggy, food delivery app, online food delivery
3 min read

Brookfield buys 51% stake in Bharti Enterprises' 4 commercial properties

Brookfield India
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon