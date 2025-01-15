Business Standard

EcoZen raises $23 mn from Northern Arc Capital, responsAbility, others

This investment will be utilised for scaling the company's flagship solutions, including Ecotron, Ecofrost, and advanced motor control systems, Ecozen said

Press Trust of India Mumbai/New Delhi
Jan 15 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Climate-smart technology solutions provider Ecozen on Wednesday said it has raised over $23 million in debt funding from a bunch of investors including Zurich-based responsAbility Investments AG, Northern Arc Capital and Maanaveeya Development & Finance, among others.

This investment will be utilised for scaling the company's flagship solutions, including Ecotron, Ecofrost, and advanced motor control systems, Ecozen said.

Ecozen's product portfolio includes solar pump controllers and solar cold storage rooms as well as e-bike controllers for a range of industries and needs.

"This ($23 million) funding reaffirms the confidence our partners have in Ecozen's ability to drive impactful change through innovation. We are excited to be on a rapid growth path, driven by the increasing need for sustainable, climate-smart solutions," said Devendra Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of Ecozen.

 

The company said it is clocking a CAGR of over 83 per cent in revenue growth over the past three years and has manufactured over 300,000 solar pump controllers to date, with 100,000 units produced in the last calender year.

Eccentric raises $5 million in pre-series A funding round

Eccentric Engine, a 3D tech visualisation solutions provider for automotive industry, on Wednesday said it has raised $5 million (over Rs 40 crore) in pre-series A funding co-led by Exfinity Venture Partners and Arkam Ventures.

The first external funding will help accelerate further development of the company's proprietary 'One3D' platform and expand global footprint, Eccentric said in a statement.

Eccentric, which helps automotive OEMs and dealerships worldwide to deliver immersive and interactive product experiences, will unveil an advanced version of proprietary platform One3D by mid 2025, it added.

"The funds from this round will be pivotal in advancing our product tech and driving international expansion, bringing this visualisation movement from India to the world," Eccentric Co-founder & CEO Varun Shah said.

Arkam Ventures Managing Director Rahul Chandra said the $4.5-billion global market for 3D visualisation and rendering software is at an inflection point and expected to grow to $24 billion in the next decade.

"Eccentric with its cutting-edge One3D platform, has the edge to lead the charge in this space by addressing critical challenges of scalability, cost-efficiency, and accessibility, empowering automotive OEMs to redefine how they engage with customers," he added.

At present, Eccentric said its One3D has powered over 200 million user experiences globally and is deployed across 3,500 dealer stores.

The company claimed it is currently a key visualisation partner in India for top automotive OEMs such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Toyota, Hyundai and Stellantis, many of which will be showcasing their products at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

