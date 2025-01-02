Business Standard

Thursday, January 02, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Solar pump scheme helps 29,000 Rajasthan farmers in a year

Solar pump scheme helps 29,000 Rajasthan farmers in a year

Under the scheme, solar-powered pumps with capacities of 3, 5, 7.5, and 10 horsepower (HP) can be installed, but the subsidy is payable only up to 7.5 HP capacity

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Farmers who own at least 0.4 hectares are eligible for the scheme that was introduced by the previous Ashok Gehlot government. | Representational

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 29,000 farmers have benefited in Rajasthan in the last one year from the solar pump scheme aimed at providing clean energy to farmers by installing solar-powered pumps.
 
Under the scheme, solar-powered pumps with capacities of 3, 5, 7.5, and 10 horsepower (HP) can be installed, but the subsidy is payable only up to 7.5 HP capacity, an official said.
 
In the past five years, the state government has installed over 131,000 solar pumps. The initiative targets areas where farmers lack access to electricity and have been dependent on diesel-powered pumps or other alternatives for irrigation.
 
 
Kishanchand Jat, a farmer from a village in Barmer district, installed a 5 HP solar pump about a year ago under the scheme. “I am not dependent on electricity any more. It helps save costs and boosts productivity,” said Jat, who is one among 29,000 farmers who have benefited after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in the state in 2023.
 
The government offers a 60 per cent subsidy to farmers on installing solar pumps in their farms, and those coming under the scheduled tribes/scheduled castes get an additional subsidy of ~45,000.
 
Farmers who own at least 0.4 hectares are eligible for the scheme that was introduced by the previous Ashok Gehlot government.
 
“Those who have constructed water storage structures, pits, farm ponds, and water tanks of prescribed capacity for irrigation on their land are also eligible,” the official said. However, a drip and or mini sprinkler or sprinkler plant must be used for irrigation alongside the solar pumps. 
     

More From This Section

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

'No order to end Jagjit Dallewal's fast, only concerned about health': SC

Protest, NEET Protest, SC NEET Protest

LIVE: Will implement recommendations of panel on NEET-UG exam, Centre tells SC

Exam

Will implement recommendations of panel on NEET-UG exam: Centre to SC

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED conducts raids in Bengal over Rs 1,000 cr 'cyber fraud' in Tamil Nadu

groundwater, water

Nitrate in groundwater threatens public health in 440 districts: Report

Topics : rajasthan solar pump farmers solar energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO GMP TodayAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025What are AI AgentsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon