Edtech ConveGenius builds SwiftChat conversational AI platform on AWS

The conversational AI chatbot platform -- SwiftChat -- aims to improve learning outcomes for school students using more than 53 conversational AI chatbots

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
Amazon Web Services (AWS) India on Thursday announced that edtech social enterprise ConveGenius has built a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot on its platform for government schools and low-free private schools.
The conversational AI chatbot platform -- SwiftChat -- aims to improve learning outcomes for school students using more than 53 conversational AI chatbots that deliver personalised learning content in 13 regional languages to over 100 million students across India.
ConveGenius has built SwiftChat Conversational AI Platform on AWS, a release said.
"Using the SwiftChat platform, which holds 124 million student profiles across 19 million devices, government schools can create omnichannel chatbots to deliver personalised learning, like curated videos and read-along content, through a single AI-enabled chatbot conversation," it said.
Besides the personalised learning, SwiftChat offers teacher training and data-driven decision-making for school administrators, including the ability to observe and meet schools' resource requirements to ensure a healthy teacher-to-student ratio.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence EdTech

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon