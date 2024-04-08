Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Edtech firm Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new CEO

An IIT Roorkee electrical engineering alumnus, Mehrotra has completed an Executive program from The Wharton School, Philadelphia (USA)

Byju’s’-owned test-prep subsidiary Aakash Educational Services Limited’s (AESL)

Byju’s’-owned test-prep subsidiary Aakash Educational Services Limited’s (AESL) | Photo: Aakash website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Edtech firm Byju's group firm Aakash Educational Services Ltd on Monday said it has appointed Deepak Mehrotra as its managing director and chief executive officer.
The position of CEO at Aakash has been lying vacant after Abhishek Maheshwari resigned from the company in September 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Mehrotra's appointment fills in the position of CEO after a gap of about seven months.
Mehrotra joined the office with immediate effect, the company said in a statement on Monday.
"As we enter the next phase of growth, it's our pleasure to welcome Deepak to lead Aakash Educational Services Ltd. In his role as CEO, he will be responsible to deliver on our aggressive growth plan and to build on the significant momentum the company is currently experiencing.
"His business acumen and stellar record as the Managing Director for Pearson India will be pivotal in leading Aakash BYJU'S into its next phase of growth and impact," Byju's, Founder and Chairman Byju Raveendran said.
With over 35 years of experience in executive roles, Mehrotra has worked across FMCG, Telecom, and Education industries. Prior to joining AESL, he was the Managing Director at Ashirvad pipes. He has also worked at Pearson India, Bharti Airtel, Coca-Cola, and Asian Paints.
An IIT Roorkee electrical engineering alumnus, Mehrotra has completed an Executive program from The Wharton School, Philadelphia (USA).
"I am honoured to join AESL, a pioneer in the education sector, and look forward to working closely with the talented team to deliver quality education and empower students to achieve their full potential," Mehrotra said.

Also Read

Ranjan Pai may invest additional $50-60 million in Byju's-owned Aakash

Byju's unable to pay salaries as funds locked amid rift with investors

Forbes list: Byju Raveendran no longer a billionaire, now has $0 net worth

Byju's EGM gets underway: Raveendran skips, investors file suit before NCLT

Byju's 'breached' terms of loan worth $42 mn; stake sale in arm blocked

Air India appoints Jayaraj Shanmugam as head of global airport operations

Apple pivots to housing for Indian factory workers. Plans 78,000 homes

Hyundai, Kia partner with Exide Energy for EV battery localisation in India

Godrej Properties sells 1,050 luxury homes for over Rs 3K cr in Gurugram

SAIC's MG Motor India to bring in new investors, JSW set to buy 35% stake

Topics : Byju Raveendran Byju's EdTech Education ministry Indian education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayLSG vs GT LIVE Score Lok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon