Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Godrej Properties sells 1,050 luxury homes for over Rs 3K cr in Gurugram

This project is GPL's largest residential development in Gurugram

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) on Monday said it has sold over 1,050 homes worth over Rs 3,000 crore within three days of launch of its new project at Gurugram, in Haryana.
This reflects strong sales momentum in the residential segment. Gurugram has seen a number of successful launches of housing projects in the last 18 months, where apartments got sold within a matter of few days.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The project 'Godrej Zenith' is located in Sector 89, Gurugram.
"This is Godrej Properties' most successful ever launch in terms of the value and volume of sales achieved," the company said in a regulatory filing.
This project is GPL's largest residential development in Gurugram.
"The company has recorded a 473 per cent YoY (year-on-year) increase in sales in Gurugram in FY24 and has a strong launch pipeline for FY25 which includes new project launches planned in Sector 103, Sector 43, and Sector 54," GPL said.
This is the second time in Gurugram, and the fourth time pan India, that GPL has recorded sales of over Rs 2,000 crore during launch in 2023-24 fiscal.
The company sold inventory worth Rs 2,690 crore in its project, Godrej Reserve, located in Kandivali, Mumbai in Q4 FY24.
It also sold inventory worth over Rs 2,875 crore in its project, Godrej Aristocrat, located in Sector 49 on Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram, and achieved sales worth over Rs 2,000 crore in its project, Godrej Tropical Isle in Noida in Q2 FY24.
Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "Gurugram is an extremely important market for Godrej Properties, and we will look to further strengthen our presence in Gurugram in the years ahead."

Godrej Properties, which is part of business conglomerate Godrej Group, is one of the leading developers in the country.
It mainly focuses on development of residential projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi-NCR, Pune and Bengaluru. It has recently entered into the Hyderabad market.

Also Read

Godrej Properties buys 4-acre land parcel in North-West Bengaluru

Godrej Properties Q2FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 72 cr; revenue up 107%

Why shares of Godrej Properties will be on investor radar today? Check here

Godrej Properties sells flats worth Rs 2,690 cr in new housing project

Godrej Properties sells more than 600 flats for Rs 2,600 cr in Gurugram

SAIC's MG Motor India to bring in new investors, JSW set to buy 35% stake

Biocon leads India's push into anti-obesity drugs as patents lapse

Manipal Health Enterprises nears Rs 1,400 crore deal to acquire Medica

Info Edge reports increase of 3.5% in Q4 billings to Rs 827 crore

Vistara cuts 10% daily flights in April to stabilise its operations

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Godrej Properties Godrej Properties' luxury homes luxury home prices Gurugram

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayLSG vs GT LIVE Score Lok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon