Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ranjan Pai may invest additional $50-60 million in Byju's-owned Aakash

Pai may intend to make additional investments in Aakash to spur business growth and scale the business during the upcoming enrolment season

Byju’s’-owned test-prep subsidiary Aakash Educational Services Limited’s (AESL)

Byju’s’-owned test-prep subsidiary Aakash Educational Services Limited’s (AESL) | Photo: Aakash website

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ranjan Pai, the chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group and the largest shareholder in Byju's-owned Aakash is set to invest an additional $50-60 million in the brick-and-mortar coaching network company over time, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). This comes amid discussions suggesting a new capital infusion for Aakash ahead of the crucial student enrollment season, despite legal notice from Prosus, an investor in Byju's parent Think & Learn.

It has also been suggested that Pai intends to make additional investments in Aakash to spur business growth and scale the business during the upcoming enrolment season.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The legal notice sent to Pai over the conversion of debt into equity in Aakash, while highlighting potential dissent among Byju's investors, may not have a material impact, the ET report added, especially as the board of Aakash approved Pai's conversion, which resulted in him holding a majority 40 per cent stake in Aakash Institute.

Aakash Education Services Ltd (AESL), specialising in coaching for medical and engineering students, was acquired by Byju's parent company, Think & Learn, for $950 million in 2021. Ranjan Pai's proprietary fund, Aarin Capital, was one of the first institutional investors in Byju's in 2013.

READ: Byju's to raise $200 million via rights issue from existing investors

The acquisition of Aakash Institute in April 2021 marked one of the largest in the Indian startup ecosystem, valued at about $1 billion. Before Pai acquired a larger stake in the company, shares were divided among Blackstone Group, Aakash Institute founders (Chaudhary family), Think & Learn and Byju Raveendran.

Blackstone Group and the Chaudhry family collectively held 30 per cent, Think & Learn had 43 per cent, and Raveendran had a 27 per cent stake in Aakash Institute.

In November 2023, Ranjan Pai acquired Davidson Kempner's debt exposure in AESL for Rs 1,400 crore, providing significant relief to Byju's amid legal and financial challenges. As part of this transaction, Pai was in discussions to invest up to $300 million (around Rs 2,500 crore), with the Aakash board recently approving the conversion of this investment into equity, valuing Aakash Institute at approximately $700 million and positioning it as a debt-free entity.

Also Read

Ranjan Pai buys out Byju's Rs 1,400 cr debt with Davidson Kempner

Ranjan Pai to own 40% in Byju's Aakash Institute, make it debt-free

Ranjan Pai invests $168 mn in Byju's Aakash to clear Davidson Kempner debt

Manipal Hospitals's Pai offers Rs 300 crore loan facility to Byju's parent

Manipal Group chairman Ranjan Pai in talks to invest $350 mn in Byju's

L&T's construction arm bags order to set up solar power plant in Dubai

Fever FM announces it is shutting down due to 'evolving trends' in media

Toyota holds lead as world's no. 1 automobile manufacturer for fourth year

Move near an office or leave company: IBM's ultimatum to its managers

Nuvoco Vistas Q3 results: Profit stands at Rs 31 cr, revenue at Rs 2,421 cr


Topics : Byju's Shareholders EdTech BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon