Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Edtech major Byju's asks for 48 hrs to decide on selling or pledging shares

The edtech firm's US-based lenders have filed a plea to prevent the company from pledging, selling or transferring its shares

Byju's

Photo: Bloomberg

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Beleaguered edtech firm Byju’s on Wednesday appeared before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and requested 48 hours to determine whether it should undertake not to pledge, sell, or transfer its assets amidst a dispute with investors.

Earlier this year, US-based lenders to Byju’s approached the NCLT Bench in Bengaluru to start corporate insolvency proceedings against the edtech company. The ad hoc group of lenders (the Ad Hoc Group), which lent $1.2 billion as term loans (Term Loans) to Byju’s, said GLAS Trust Company LLC (as administrative agent and collateral agent of the Term Loans) had filed a petition against Think & Learn (doing business as Byju’s) before the Bench.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On May 29, the US-based lenders of Byju's urged the NCLT to restrain it from pledging, selling, or transferring its shares.

Byju’s is now expected to inform NCLT about its decision to give the undertaking, and the case will be heard on July 9.

The tribunal had designated July 3 as ‘Byju Day’ as nearly 10 petitions were expected to be heard that day against the edtech firm.

In a separate development, NCLT at Bengaluru on July 3 reserved insolvency pleas filed by telemarketing company Surfer and mobile phone maker Oppo against Byju's for judgment.

Last week, Oppo had told the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Bengaluru that Byju’s has not paid them Rs 13 crore for pre-installing their apps on their phones. Oppo had said that Byju’s had admitted to owing them money, and this was a clear case for admitting the edtech firm to insolvency to recover its dues.

Surfer Technologies had argued that Byju’s had incurred a debt of Rs 2.3 crore. The firm also contended that it had sent a notice to the edtech company in this regard in December 2023. NCLT had earlier levied a cost of Rs 20,000 on Byju’s for the delay in filing its reply to a petition by Surfer Technologies.

Also Read

Unacademy, Unacademy logo

Unacademy gives pink slips to 250 employees in another round of layoffs

Gaurav Munjal, the chief executive officer of edtech firm Unacademy

Byju failed because he didn't listen to anyone: Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal

Byju's

Karnataka HC reserves order on edtech firm Byju's second rights issue

Byju's

Report indicates no fraud at Byju's, Govt says probe is still underway

Byju, Byju's

Prosus writes off 9.6% stake in Byju's, marking $493 million in loss

Topics : EdTech Byju's NCLT cases Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon