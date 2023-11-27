Edtech major Byju's elevates Jiny Thattil to CTO as Anil Goel moves on

Think & Learn, the parent company of Byju’s, has elevated Jiny Thattil as its Chief Technology Officer. He takes over from Anil Goel, who is leaving the edtech company after three years as CTO. Thattil, who has been serving as Senior Vice President, Engineering at Byju’s, brings extensive experience in building and scaling engineering teams. He has also been delivering business and customer outcomes, and driving innovation across multiple product lines and platforms.

“We are delighted to promote Jiny Thattil as the CTO of Byju’s,” said Arjun Mohan, the India CEO of Byju’s. “His extensive experience and leadership skills make him the ideal candidate for this crucial role as we continue to rebuild for greater efficiency and sustainability. We would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Anil Goel, the outgoing CTO, for his exemplary work and dedication to driving technological innovation at Byju’s.”

This transition is part of Byju’s ongoing strategic restructuring and reorientation of its leadership team to further enhance operational efficiency.

Thattil, with a career spanning over 25 years in the software industry, has a deep understanding of diverse domains. These include e-commerce, advertising, analytics, payments, online banking, personal finance, business intelligence, healthcare, and transportation. He successfully delivered large-scale enterprise and consumer products for global markets, covering North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. He has also contributed to post-acquisition integration of various subsidiaries of Byju’s. In previous roles, he has worked with marquee companies like Happay, Amazon, InMobi, and GE Healthcare.

Anil Goel is among several senior executives who have left the firm at a time when the company is currently facing a multitude of challenges, including securing fresh capital, delays in financial reporting, and legal disputes with lenders. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently also issued a showcause notice of Rs 9,362 crore to Think & Learn, the company behind Byju's education platform, and its founder Byju Raveendran for alleged violations of forex rules while attracting foreign investments from 2011 to 2023.

In October, Byju’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ajay Goel is returning to his previous company, Vedanta Ltd. The seasoned global finance professional was hired in April to strengthen the company's financial operations, long-term business strategies, and path to profitability. Nitin Golani, the President of Finance, assumed additional responsibility as India Chief Finance Officer (CFO).

Byju’s has decided to lay off around 4,000 employees, or over 11 per cent of its total workforce, over the next few weeks as part of a restructuring exercise, according to sources. The restructuring exercise is being undertaken by Arjun Mohan, who was recently elevated as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its India business, replacing Mrinal Mohit. Mohit, the outgoing CEO of the India business at Byju’s, left to pursue personal aspirations. Three senior Byju's executives resigned earlier, it was reported in August. They were Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Business Officer of Byju's; Himanshu Bajaj, Business Head of tuition centres; and Mukut Deepak, Business Head for Class 4 to 10.

Cherian Thomas, Byju's Senior Vice President for International Business, also quit recently to join US-based Impending Inc as CEO. Thomas played an integral part in setting up the US operations at Byju's and was also responsible for spearheading the business of Byju's-owned educational gaming firm Osmo as its CEO.