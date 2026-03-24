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Education tech company PhysicsWallah to acquire stake in exam prep platform

The deal is currently in the final stages and if it goes through, it would mark the company's first acquisition post its public listing which happened in November last year

PhysicsWallah
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Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

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Education technology company PhysicsWallah Limited is planning to acquire a partial stake in a digital-first government exam preparation platform, according to sources familiar with the matter. While larger financial details remain undisclosed, the transaction is valued around ₹300-400 crore in the initial tranche, they said. The deal is currently in the final stages. If it goes through, it would mark the company’s first acquisition post its listing in November last year. 
 
Going ahead, PhysicsWallah is likely to acquire a majority stake in the said platform, and the deal value will then become significantly higher, a source added. Business Standard sent an email query to PhysicsWallah but the company didn’t respond at press time. Notably, it is slated to have a board meeting on Wednesday. 
 
PhysicsWallah has been rapidly expanding its presence in the government test preparation segment, covering examinations like union public service commission (UPSC), railways, banking, and staff selection commission (SSC). It also provides courses related to joint entrance examination (JEE), and national eligibility-cum entrance test (NEET). 
 
In the past, the Noida-based company has already made strategic acquisitions like Xylem Learning and Utkarsh Classes. 
 
The company reported a 33 per cent jump in its net profit to ₹102.3 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2025-26 (FY26), up from ₹76.7 crore in the same quarter in the previous year. In the previous quarter, the profit stood at ₹69.7 crore. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,082.4 crore, up 34 per cent year-on-year from ₹809.7 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Topics : Company News EdTech government exams Digitalisation