Education tech company PhysicsWallah to acquire stake in exam prep platform

Going ahead, PhysicsWallah is likely to acquire a majority stake in the said platform, and the deal value will then become significantly higher, a source added. Business Standard sent an email query to PhysicsWallah but the company didn’t respond at press time. Notably, it is slated to have a board meeting on Wednesday.

PhysicsWallah has been rapidly expanding its presence in the government test preparation segment, covering examinations like union public service commission (UPSC), railways, banking, and staff selection commission (SSC). It also provides courses related to joint entrance examination (JEE), and national eligibility-cum entrance test (NEET).

In the past, the Noida-based company has already made strategic acquisitions like Xylem Learning and Utkarsh Classes.