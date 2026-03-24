Education tech company PhysicsWallah to acquire stake in exam prep platform
The deal is currently in the final stages and if it goes through, it would mark the company's first acquisition post its public listing which happened in November last year
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
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Education technology company PhysicsWallah Limited is planning to acquire a partial stake in a digital-first government exam preparation platform, according to sources familiar with the matter. While larger financial details remain undisclosed, the transaction is valued around ₹300-400 crore in the initial tranche, they said. The deal is currently in the final stages. If it goes through, it would mark the company’s first acquisition post its listing in November last year.
Topics : Company News EdTech government exams Digitalisation