EFC India starts 65,000 sq ft co-working centre in Noida to expand biz

Co-working space operator EFC (I) Ltd on Monday said it has entered into Delhi-NCR market with start of a new centre in Noida comprising 65,000 square feet area.

The new centre, located at Sector 62 in Noida, will house brands, including Tata Capital and Virtuous Transactional Analyst, among others. EFC will itself occupy 25,000 square feet of office space, the company said in a statement.

Umeash Sahhaaii, Founder & CEO of EFC (I) Ltd, said, "Delhi NCR has been among the top three national markets in office leasing. Dotted by reputed corporates and multinationals across IT, media, BFSI and manufacturing space, this economic hub remains a preferred location for corporates."



Listed on BSE, EFC (I) Ltd clocked in Rs 57.04 crore total revenues and Rs 3.17 crore net profit for the first quarter of this fiscal on a consolidated basis.

The rental income accounted for about 95 per cent of its consolidated revenues, while fit-out contracts were around 5 per cent.

Founded in 2014, EFC (I) Ltd has 35 centres across seven states -- Maharashtra, Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The company has over 1.5 million sq ft of office space housing 25,000-plus seats. It expects to ramp up its total capacity by 2.5 times to 60,000 seats by March 2024.

Also Read EFC (I) to expand office space capacity 2.5 times to 60,000 desks in FY24 Noida floods: Stranded to die, 500 workers rescued from illegal farmhouses Noida airport likely to invite expression of interest for MRO this week IKEA store in Noida: Construction to begin soon after govt approval No entry for heavy vehicles on Noida expressway from 7 am to 10 pm 360 ONE launches first balanced hybrid scheme in mutual fund space Swaraj unveils new range of tractors in 40-50 horsepower category Flipkart to create more than one lakh seasonal jobs in festive season BHEL bags order from NHPC for 2,880 MW Dibang multipurpose project Barclays explores sale of stake in $2.5 billion UK payments unit: Report

WeWork India, Smartworks, Simpliwork Offices, Awfis, Skootr, The Executive Centre, Urban Vault, IndiQube, Incuspaze, 91Springboard, 315Work Avenue, Akasa Coworking, The Office Pass, Avanta India, and BHIVE Workspace are major players that provide co-working/managed office space.