BHEL bags order from NHPC for 2,880 MW Dibang multipurpose project

State-owned BHEL on Monday said it has bagged an order from NHPC for its 2,880 MW Dibang multipurpose project in Arunachal Pradesh.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 5:48 PM IST
State-owned BHEL on Monday said it has bagged an order from NHPC for its 2,880 MW Dibang multipurpose project in Arunachal Pradesh.
The order for the electro-mechanical (E&M) work for the project has been bagged against a stiff competition under international competitive bidding, BHEL said in a statement.
It however did not share the order value.
BHEL's scope in the contract includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection and commissioning of the E&M package.
Major equipment for the project will be manufactured at BHEL's plants in Bhopal, Bengaluru, Jhansi and Rudrapur while the execution activities on-site will be carried out by the company's power sector - eastern region division, Kolkata.
BHEL is India's largest manufacturer of power generating equipment with an in stalled base of over 1,97,000 MW globally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bhel NTPC

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 5:48 PM IST

