Flipkart to create more than one lakh seasonal jobs in festive season

Flipkart

Flipkart

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 6:03 PM IST
India's one of the major e-commerce platforms, Flipkart, said on Monday that it is looking to create over one lakh seasonal job opportunities across supply chains to meet demands in festive seasons.

According to the e-commerce platform, the company will create both direct and indirect seasonal jobs for local Kirana delivery partners and women. The company also mentioned in the statement that Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) will also be employed to develop a diverse supply chain talent. 

The e-commerce platform also noted that these 1 lakh jobs will be available in different supply chains, which include fulfilment centres, delivery hubs, and sortation centres. Their roles would also be to help delivery partners in logistics.

Flipkart's Senior Vice President and Supply Chain Head, Customer Experience, and ReCommerce, Flipkart Group, Mr Hemant Badri, mentioned, “The complexity and scale during TBBD (The Big Billion Days) requires us to scale up for capacity, storage, placement, sorting, packaging, human resources, training, delivery, and the entire supply chain, and this scale is always unprecedented.”

He further said, “This year, we are also creating over a lakh new job opportunities in our supply chain while also investing in skilling initiatives to deliver an elevated customer experience as we strengthen our footprint across the country.”

In his speech, Badri mentioned that Big Billion Days is a landmark event in the Flipkart calendar in terms of experience and scale. 

“TBBD is about scale, innovating for India, and impacting the ecosystem. It allows millions of new customers to experience the goodness of e-commerce, many of them for the first time,” Badri explained.

The Senior Vice President also explained that the company is looking for ways to enhance supply chain capabilities every year and focus on boosting the contributions in expanding our delivery spectrum consisting of different products in different remote areas of India.

According to Badri, the e-commerce platform is planning to deliver over 40 per cent of shipments through its Kirana delivery program. The company has also added more than 19 lakh sq ft of space in different states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

The hired employees have to complete training in the supply chain process for their respective functions and be trained to hand-held devices, various mobile applications, PoS machines, scanners and more. 

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

