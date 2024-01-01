Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Eicher Motors gets Rs 130 cr tax demand notices, company to challenge

The company has received a demand order for an aggregate amount of Rs 129.79 crore, including a penalty of Rs 11.8 crore

eicher, truck

The company also said the Office of Central Goods & Service Tax Commissionerate, Jaipur has disallowed credit notes issued for sales return from FY 2017-18 to 2021-22

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eicher Motors has been served demand notices of over Rs 130 crore from three different authorities over issues related to GST, according to a regulatory filing by the company.
The company has received a demand order for an aggregate amount of Rs 129.79 crore, including a penalty of Rs 11.8 crore and applicable interest from the office of the Principal Commissioner of CGST and Central Excise, Chennai, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The officer has disallowed certain GST credit and raised GST demand, largely on account of the difference in GST credit mismatch between the company's GST availment and details reported by suppliers in their GST returns, it added.
Besides, the turnover difference as declared in GSTR-3B with GSTR-1 return and non-reversal of input tax credit on material returned instead of output tax liability paid by the company have also been cited as reasons.
Eicher Motors further said a demand order for Rs 70.9 lakh, including a penalty of Rs 3.2 lakh, has been served by the Office of Excise And Taxation Officer cum State Tax Officer, Punjab over "turnover difference as declared in GSTR-3B, GSTR-1 and GSTR-9 for FY 2017-18".
The company also said the Office of Central Goods & Service Tax Commissionerate, Jaipur has disallowed credit notes issued for sales return from FY 2017-18 to 2021-22 and has issued a demand order for Rs 49.8 lakh, including a penalty of Rs 4.5 lakh and interest as applicable.
"Based on the company's assessment, the aforesaid demands are not maintainable and the company is evaluating all options including filing an appeal against the orders," the filing said, adding it does not envisage any relevant impact on its financials, operations or other activities.

Also Read

Eicher Motors rises 3% post Q2 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Eicher Motors cracks 6% as Hero Moto-Harley Davidson tie up for X440 bike

GST Council to discuss scope of budgetary support for units in hilly states

GST Council Meeting 2023 Highlights: Here are the key points to know

TVS Motor Company posts 25% jump in sales at 301,898 units in Dec

Power Grid Corp bags transmission project for Rajasthan's 20 GW energy zone

Strong visibility over growth, costs drive up CIL stock to record high

Zomato increases platform fee to Rs 4 from Rs 3 in select markets

Air India to fly wide-body A350 jet from Jan 22 on domestic routes

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Eicher Motors tax GST automobile manufacturer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon