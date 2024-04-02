Sensex (    %)
                             
Elastic appoints Karthik Rajaram as its VP and GM for India operations

Rajaram will lead Elastic's business strategy and growth in India, drive customer satisfaction, and focus on building strong regional partnerships, said the company in an announcement

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Search analytics company Elastic on Tuesday announced the appointment of Karthik Rajaram as Area Vice President and General Manager for its India operations.
 
Rajaram will lead Elastic's business strategy and growth in India, drive customer satisfaction, and focus on building strong regional partnerships, said the company in an announcement.
 
“We are delighted to welcome Karthik to our team. His background in building scale in India, combined with his strategic acumen and customer-centric approach, directly aligns with our aim to rapidly grow Elastic in this important market,” said Barrie Sheers, Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan, Elastic.
 
“Karthik’s extensive global experience and local expertise will position us to capitalise on our significant market opportunity and help customers reap the benefits of search-powered AI, to safely grow their business through innovation and operational efficiency," he added.
 
Before getting appointed as VP and GM for Elastic’s India operations, Karthik Rajaram was the Area Vice President and Country Head of India at Freshworks.
 
“Karthik’s deep understanding of the market and customer needs, gained in sales roles at Akamai, Salesforce, and Microsoft, will be instrumental in advancing Elastic’s mission to enable everyone to find answers that matter in real-time and at scale,” said the company.
 
Talking about his appointment, Rajaram said, “I am thrilled to join Elastic at such an exciting time in the company’s journey. Elastic’s innovative efforts to create leading search-powered solutions across multiple market segments, including search, security, and observability, can truly empower organisations to harness search-powered AI like never before.”
 
He further said, “We have a huge opportunity to drive momentum in the market, especially around generative AI, and I am committed to helping our customers in this region unlock new opportunities and gain efficiencies through the adoption of the Elasticsearch platform. I look forward to driving Elastic’s growth objectives and delivering substantial value to our customers.”

Elastic is a search analytics company, which uses Artificial Intelligence to provide solutions for security, observability and search based on its Elasticsearch platform. It has provided solutions to giants like Uber, Slack, and Microsoft among others.


Topics : Artificial intelligence market research Data analytics Marketing analytics

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

