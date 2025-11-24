Monday, November 24, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Embassy Developments to launch 6 residential projects valued at ₹10,300 cr

Embassy Developments to launch 6 residential projects valued at ₹10,300 cr

The developer plans six residential launches and a ₹5,000 crore pre-sales target as demand stays strong in the city's northern market

Real estate

With a strategic focus on Bengaluru, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the National Capital Region (NCR), the company also has a presence in Chennai, Jodhpur, Vadodara, Vizag and Indore. (Reprsentative image)

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Bengaluru-headquartered Embassy Developments will launch six new residential projects valued at Rs 10,300 crore in North Bengaluru within FY26, and aims to achieve pre-sales of Rs 5,000 crore within the period.
 
Together, these projects represent 5.6 million square feet of development potential in North Bengaluru, spanning premium apartments and villas.
 
Aditya Virwani, managing director, Embassy Developments, said, “With RERA approval for two of our projects, we are confident of achieving our pre-sales target. The investment hotbed of North Bengaluru continues to be one of our most strategic markets. Our upcoming projects are designed to meet these expectations, offering exceptional connectivity, design and value.”
 
 
The two RERA-approved residential projects are Embassy Greenshore and Embassy Verde Phase II, within the landmark Embassy Springs township. Embassy Greenshore will offer over 800 apartments in 2, 3 and 4 BHK configurations, with larger layouts, upgraded specifications and refined finishes.
 
Further, slated for FY26 is a new residential project in Hebbal, adjacent to the sold-out Embassy Lake Terraces. Spread across 10 acres, it will feature over 600 premium residences in 3 BHK (medium and large) and 4 BHK formats, catering to buyers seeking contemporary, space-efficient homes.

In addition to its expansive North Bengaluru presence, the company plans to unveil two more projects this year — an invite-only villa community and a premium villa development, together spanning 116 acres.
 
The company’s recent project in Devanahalli, Embassy Paradiso, its luxury plotted development within Embassy Springs, recorded a complete sell-out with pre-sales of approximately Rs 204 crore.
 
With a strategic focus on Bengaluru, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the National Capital Region (NCR), the company also has a presence in Chennai, Jodhpur, Vadodara, Vizag and Indore.

Topics : Embassy group Embassy Reit Real Estate

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

