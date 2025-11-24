Monday, November 24, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Schneider ties up with Vellore Institute to set up innovation centre

Schneider ties up with Vellore Institute to set up innovation centre

The centre aims to advance innovation, research, and skill development in emerging domains critical to India's digital and sustainable future

Schneider Electric

The first batch will onboard 1,100 students with an aim to multiply manifold in the next few years. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Schneider Electric on Monday announced its partnership with Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Smart City and Smart Factory Technologies at VIT's Vellore campus.

The centre aims to advance innovation, research, and skill development in emerging domains critical to India's digital and sustainable future, the company said in a statement.

The initiative reflects Schneider Electric's strong commitment to nurturing next-generation talent and creating opportunities for students to engage with cutting-edge technologies that are shaping the industries of tomorrow.

The first batch will onboard 1,100 students with an aim to multiply manifold in the next few years.

 

"Through this CoE, we aim to create a vibrant platform where ideas evolve into real-world applications driving innovation, research, and entrepreneurship in domains that will shape the smart cities and industries of the future," Deepak Sharma, Zone President - Greater India and MD & CEO of Schneider Electric India, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NISAR satellite, NISAR, GSLV F16

Spacetech startup Grahaa gets approval to launch nanosatellite from Brazil

Totalenergies

TotalEnergies likely to sell 6% stake in Adani Green for ₹10,200 crore

Hindustan Unilever, HUL, FMCG, Kwality Wall's

Kwality Wall's India appoints board ahead of Hindustan Unilever demerger

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

US court upholds $194 mn damages against TCS in DXC trade secrets case

Pic: Wonderla Holidays' Amusement park, Wonderla Chennai

Amusement parks set to woo guests with concerts and food festivalspremium

Topics : Schneider Electric technology industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon