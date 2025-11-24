Monday, November 24, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
County Group buys 5 acre plot in Noida for ₹475 crore for housing project

County Group is planning to develop only 226 residential units in this upcoming project, with a total development area of more than 11 lakh square feet

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Realty firm County Group has bought 5-acre land in Noida through auction for around Rs 475 crore to develop a housing project, sources said.

The land, located in Sector 151, Noida, was acquired by the group through auction conducted by the state government, they added.

County Group is planning to develop only 226 residential units in this upcoming project, with a total development area of more than 11 lakh square feet.

The group delivered over 40 lakh square feet across three housing projects in 2024.

In 2025, it has launched two major projects Ivory County, a 63-lakh square feet luxury project in Sector 115, Noida, and Jade County, on 30 lakh square feet in NH24, Ghaziabad.

 

County Group is one of the leading real estate developers in the Delhi-NCR market.

Land prices have surged in Noida and Greater Noida markets on the back of many infrastructure projects, including the upcoming international airport. The development authorities of Noida and Greater Noida authorities are monetising land parcels through the auction process.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

