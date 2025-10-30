Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 07:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 07:32 PM IST

Embassy to launch 14-acre luxury housing project in North Bengaluru

Embassy to launch 14-acre luxury housing project in North Bengaluru

The 1.55 mn sq. ft. project within Embassy Springs will feature 800 premium homes, marking another key addition to the developer's expanding Bengaluru portfolio

Embassy Developments

The project is set to feature a curated range of 2, 3, and 4 BHK residences across 1.55 million sq. ft. of saleable area. With over 800 spacious units, it will offer larger homes complemented by premium finishes and elevated living standards.

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Embassy Developments has announced the launch of a new 14-acre premium residential project within its flagship integrated township, Embassy Springs, in North Bengaluru.
 
Large-format homes planned within Embassy Springs
 
The project is set to feature a curated range of 2, 3, and 4 BHK residences across 1.55 million sq. ft. of saleable area. With over 800 spacious units, it will offer larger homes complemented by premium finishes and elevated living standards.
 
Scheduled for launch by December 2025, this development follows the recent sell-out success of Embassy Paradiso at Embassy Springs and aligns with Embassy Developments’ forthcoming residential offerings in Whitefield. Together, these initiatives underscore the company’s continued strategic expansion within Bengaluru’s dynamic housing market.
 
 
Strategic expansion through joint ventures

Earlier this year, in June, the group had signed a joint venture (JV) to build an 18-acre housing project in Bengaluru with a revenue potential of ₹1,600 crore. The project will encompass approximately 1.6 million sq. ft. of saleable area and include around 1,000 thoughtfully designed apartments.
 
Premium housing outperforms broader residential market
 
In a recent report by JLL, premium homes valued at ₹1 crore and above posted 4 per cent growth over the same period. This trend was especially evident in the ₹1.5–3 crore category, which saw demand increase by approximately 10 per cent compared to January–September 2024.
 
In contrast, total residential sales fell 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 202,756 units in January–September 2025.
 
Despite softer sales volumes driven by sustained high property prices, monsoon seasonality, a pre-festive slowdown in demand, and broader economic uncertainty, the Indian housing market has continued to recalibrate while preserving strong fundamentals. This resilience is reflected in rising sales within the premium segment.
 
The growing preference for high-end residential developments has moderated momentum in the mass-housing category, with sub-₹1 crore home sales declining by nearly 30 per cent Y-o-Y during the first nine months of 2025.
 
Luxury segment continues to drive price growth
 
JLL noted that the Indian housing market is moving toward a balanced phase after strong growth, as rising property prices create affordability concerns and sales slow down. Home prices will continue to rise due to strong luxury demand, low inventory, and developers’ pricing power, even as overall volumes moderate.

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

