Monday, November 24, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Snowflake says no timeline yet for India R&D centre as cloud demand grows

Snowflake says no timeline yet for India R&D centre as cloud demand grows

Snowflake has indicated it is not ready to commit to an R&D centre in India despite earlier signals, saying its global hubs must first reach critical scale even as the company expands hiring

Snowflake

A small percentage of Snowflake’s revenue comes from India.

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Snowflake has no concrete plans to immediately set up a research and development (R&D) centre in India, contrary to what it said earlier this year, as it focuses on getting its products more ingrained in its client ecosystem and localising them to suit their needs.
 
However, Christian Kleinerman, the company’s executive vice-president of products, told Business Standard in a recent interaction there is no “concrete plan” and no “firm timeline” for when the development centre will be opened in Asia’s third-largest economy.
 
“The real criteria by which we decide when to open a R&D centre is when the existing ones are large enough to offer career advancements and mobility. We have such locations in five centres: San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, Warsaw and Berlin. Once these offices have a critical mass, then we will think about the next ones.”
 
 
Why is Snowflake cautious about setting up an India R&D centre?
 
The company, which entered India just five years ago and counts Bajaj General Insurance and Indigo among its clients, is betting on rising cloud and AI adoption in India to fuel its growth opportunity.

Also Read

startup funding, startups

AI firm Uniphore secures $260 mn from Nvidia, AMD, Snowflake and Databricks

Snowflake

Snowflake ramps up India investments, targets growth across sectors: MD

Snowflake

Snowflake to set up R&D centre in India, expand operations in Punepremium

salary, pay, purse

PF, gratuity and take-home changing under new labour codes? What to expect

India vs Belgium live score

India vs Belgium LIVE SCORE Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Can IND get 2 in 2? Action begins at 3:30 PM

 
In June this year, Sridhar Ramaswamy, the cloud data storage company’s chief executive officer, said he was committed to growing the India business and building capabilities to drive enterprise tech work out of its Pune centre of excellence (CoE). “To this extent, we are also actively considering setting up our R&D centre in India soon,” he said, without giving any timelines.
 
How big is India’s contribution to Snowflake’s revenue?
 
A small percentage of Snowflake’s revenue comes from India, given that the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region contributes just six per cent to the topline, while almost 80 per cent comes from the US.
 
What is Snowflake’s current focus in India?
 
Vijayant Rai, managing director, Snowflake India, said the company has doubled its go-to-market (GTM) team in the country to focus on local enterprises such as financial services, manufacturing, retail and logistics.
 
“Financial services is right up there in the ecosystem that includes asset management companies. There is a lot of focus on data consolidation as most of the enterprise data are in silos. Cloud platforms like us apply AI on it to get the benefits. We are also looking for opportunities in IoT, automobiles and getting plant data on the Snowflake platform,” Rai added.
 
How is Snowflake expanding its workforce in India?
 
Snowflake has more than 600 employees in India and plans to add close to 100 people by the end of this year across sales, operations, solutions engineering, marketing and the CoE.

More From This Section

Schneider Electric

Schneider ties up with Vellore Institute to set up innovation centre

NISAR satellite, NISAR, GSLV F16

Spacetech startup Grahaa gets approval to launch nanosatellite from Brazil

Totalenergies

TotalEnergies likely to sell 6% stake in Adani Green for ₹10,200 crore

Hindustan Unilever, HUL, FMCG, Kwality Wall's

Kwality Wall's India appoints board ahead of Hindustan Unilever demerger

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

US court upholds $194 mn damages against TCS in DXC trade secrets case

Topics : Snowflake Inc Research and development AI technology Cloud services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon