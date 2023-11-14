Sensex (-0.50%)
Emirates airline to build new $950 mn ultra-modern engineering facility

Phase 1 of the project will deliver 8 maintenance hangars and 1 paint hangar - all capable of handling any size of commercial aircraft up to Code F (A380)

Emirates aircraft at Dubai International Airport

Existing Emirates Engineering Centre at Dubai International (DXB) will continue to support the airline's operations | Photo: Bloomberg

ANI Middle East
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
Emirates, the world's largest international airline, today announced a massive USD 950 million investment to build a new ultra-modern engineering facility at Dubai World Central (DWC).
Spread over 1 million square metres, the engineering complex will be the largest and most advanced of its kind to be operated by any airline, adding a boost to Dubai's world-class aviation infrastructure.
Purpose-built to support Emirates' aircraft fleet and operating requirements into the 2040s, the facility will also be a centre of excellence for commercial aviation engineering services in the Middle East, with spare capacity potentially offered to other airline operators.
Commenting on the investment at the Dubai Airshow, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, of Emirates Airline and Group, said, "This significant investment signals our confidence in the future growth of Emirates and the aviation sector. The new facility will enable Emirates to be entirely self-sufficient when it comes to maintenance, repairs, overhaul (MRO) and all engineering requirements for our aircraft fleet. It gives us operational stability and flexibility, and quality assurance. With the projected growth of the region's aviation sector, Emirates' new engineering facility will also play a key role as a centre of excellence, attracting the involvement of global players across the aviation supply chain. It'll create thousands of skilled technical jobs and add value to Dubai's economy."
Emirates' new engineering facility will be equipped to handle the full gamut of specialist aircraft engineering services - from routine aircraft checks to bespoke paint jobs, light to heavy maintenance programmes, engine repair and testing, to full cabin interior fit-outs and aircraft conversions.
Ali Mubarak Al Soori, Emirates Group Executive Vice President - Facilities, Projects Management Group Procurement Supply Chain, said, "Construction work on Phase 1 is expected to begin in 2024 and be completed in 2027. Provisions have been made for further expansion, potentially doubling the capacity in Phase 2, in line with Emirates' fleet growth and operational requirements. The new Emirates Engineering complex will also incorporate sustainability into its design, including the use of green build materials throughout the complex; the installation of solar panels on roofs across the entire campus; and the set-up of recycling systems for oils and wastewater."

Phase 1 of the project will deliver 8 maintenance hangars and 1 paint hangar - all capable of handling any size of commercial aircraft up to Code F (A380), an engine run-up facility, some 20 support workshops, massive storage facilities, and administration offices.
The existing Emirates Engineering Centre at Dubai International (DXB) will continue to support the airline's operations, with the new complex at DWC initially handling spillover work and heavy maintenance programmes with longer aircraft ground time.

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 11:20 PM IST

