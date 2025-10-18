Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBL Bank's ₹26,853 crore deal with Emirates NBD marks record FDI in banking

Photo: Bloomberg

RBL Bank said the deal is subject to regulatory approvals. The Reserve Bank of India, the country's banking regulator, has informally communicated its backing for the deal, Reuters has reported. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters MUMBAI
Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Middle Eastern bank Emirates NBD will buy a 60% stake in Indian private lender RBL Bank, according to an exchange notification.

Emirates will invest ₹26,853 crore ($3.05 billion) in the bank through a preferential issue of shares, the statement from RBL Bank said.

The deal is the largest by a Middle Eastern bank in India, and comes months after Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation's move to buy up to 25% of Yes Bank.

RBL Bank said the deal is subject to regulatory approvals. The Reserve Bank of India, the country's banking regulator, has informally communicated its backing for the deal, Reuters has reported.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

