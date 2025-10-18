Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 04:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / PNB Q2 results: Net profit up 14% at ₹4,904 cr on improved asset quality

PNB Q2 results: Net profit up 14% at ₹4,904 cr on improved asset quality

Total income in the second quarter was at ₹36,214 crore and ₹73,445 crore in H1FY26, clocking a YoY growth of 5.1% and 10.3%, respectively

Punjab National Bank PNB

The bank further said its savings deposits increased to Rs 5,08,964 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 4.2 per cent, while current deposits increased to Rs 74,215 crore, an increase of 9 per cent.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab National Bank on Saturday reported 14 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 4,904 crore for September quarter FY26.

It had logged a profit of Rs 4,303 crore in the year-ago period, the state-owned lender said in a BSE filing.

Operating profit in July-September was at Rs 7,227 crore and Rs 14,308 crore in April-September (H1) FY26, recording a growth of 5.46 per cent and 6.51 per cent, respectively on year-on-year basis.

Total income in the second quarter was at Rs 36,214 crore and Rs 73,445 crore in H1FY26, clocking a YoY growth of 5.1 per cent and 10.3 per cent, respectively.

 

Bank's net interest income (NII) increased to Rs 21,047 crore in H1FY26 from Rs 20,993 crore in H1FY25, showing an improvement of 0.26 per cent on year-on-year basis.

Also Read

Adani Group's acquisition of a controlling stake in ITD Cementation India through a Rs 3,204 crore deal marks the conglomerate's entry into the engineering and construction (EPC) sector. With this purchase, the group aims to leverage its capital expe

NaBFID to submit infrastructure financing report to DFS within 15 days

Ashok Chandra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Credit card business to get fresh push from November onwards: PNB MD

PNB, Punjab National Bank

PNB signs MoU with CRPF to provide insurance, benefits under Rakshak Plus

Ashok Chandra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Punjab National Bank (PNB)

PNB poised to touch landmark ₹30 trn total business by FY26 end: MD

calender, events, date

UPI limits to KYC verification: Key changes in finance rules from Aug 1

Gross NPA ratio improved by 103 basis points to 3.45 per cent as on September 2025 from 4.48 per cent a year ago. Net NPA ratio improved by 10 basis points to 0.36 per cent from 0.46 per cent as on September 2024.

The bank further said its savings deposits increased to Rs 5,08,964 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 4.2 per cent, while current deposits increased to Rs 74,215 crore, an increase of 9 per cent.

It also informed that business per employee improved to Rs 27.62 crore as on September 2025 from Rs 25.26 crore a year ago. Business per branch bettered to Rs 263.06 crore from Rs 240.72 crore.

According to the filing, Punjab National Bank's global business grew 10.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 27,86,673 crore as on September 2025 from Rs 25,20,246 crore a year ago.

Global deposits registered a growth of 10.9 per cent to Rs 16,17,080 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Q2 results: Profit up 10% at ₹19,610 cr as asset quality improves

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw slams IndiGo's food menu, sparks debate

Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies Q2 results: Net profit jumps 86% to ₹746 crore

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Mahindra, Embraer to introduce C-390 Millennium military aircraft in India

Aravind Sanka, Co-founder, Rapido

Rapido cofounder: Subscription model has halved customer acquisition costpremium

Topics : Company News PNB Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon