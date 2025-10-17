Friday, October 17, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Mahindra, Embraer to introduce C-390 Millennium military aircraft in India

Mahindra, Embraer to introduce C-390 Millennium military aircraft in India

This agreement was inked alongside the inauguration of Embraer's national office in Aerocity, New Delhi

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Embraer Defense & Security and Mahindra Group have signed a landmark strategic cooperation agreement (SCA) to advance the C-390 Millennium solution for the Indian Air Force's Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme, the Mumbai-based Mahindra Group said in a statement.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahindra Group on Friday said it has inked a pact with Embraer Defense & Security for introduction of C-390 Millennium military transport aircraft in India.

Embraer Defense & Security and Mahindra Group have signed a landmark strategic cooperation agreement (SCA) to advance the C-390 Millennium solution for the Indian Air Force's Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme, the Mumbai-based Mahindra Group said in a statement.

This agreement was inked alongside the inauguration of Embraer's national office in Aerocity, New Delhi.

The agreement builds upon the memorandum of understanding signed in February 2024 at the Embassy of Brazil in New Delhi, deepening the scope of cooperation to include joint marketing, industrialisation and developing India as a hub for the C-390 Millennium.

 

Since the signing, the C-390 Millennium aircraft has further increased its operator base globally.

Also Read

Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespace buys 13.46-acre Pune land for ₹3,500 cr housing project

Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespaces to redevelop four Malad societies, eyes ₹800 crore

Tata Nexon

From Hyundai to Tata Motors, here's how much cheaper cars get under GST 2.0

Mahindra

Mahindra scouts land for new plant, aims to expand service network

Anish Shah

Mahindra CEO & MD Anish Shah says constructive dissent strengthens company

Embraer and Mahindra Group will work closely with stakeholders in the country and engage with India's military and aerospace ecosystem to identify opportunities for local manufacturing, assembly facilities, supply chain and MRO activities, it stated.

The long-term ambition is to position India as a manufacturing and support hub for the C-390 Millennium aircraft, serving both domestic and regional requirements, it said.

"By deepening our collaboration with Embraer, together we will ensure that the C-390 Millennium for the IAF's MTA campaign will not only contribute to India's security and aspirations but also support the 'Make in India' philosophy and further self-reliance," Vinod Sahay, Member of Group Executive Board at Mahindra Group, said.

Already selected by air forces in Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, South Korea, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Slovakia, Lithuania and an undisclosed customer, the C-390 Millennium has the capability, versatility and performance to serve India's strategic needs.

Bosco da Costa Junior, President & CEO of Embraer Defense & Security, said, "India's aerospace industry is dynamic and world-class, and together we aim to deliver the most advanced and reliable military transport solution to the Indian Air Force."  This partnership is more than an aerospace deal - it reflects Embraer's commitment to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and the growing friendship between two major economies, Brazil and India, he added.

The partnership will engage with India's aerospace ecosystem to identify local manufacturing, assembly facilities and supply chain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Aravind Sanka, Co-founder, Rapido

Rapido cofounder: Subscription model has halved customer acquisition costpremium

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail

Reliance Consumer H1 revenue nears ₹10,000 crore; demerger by Nov 1

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

IHCL, Ambuja Neotia plan joint hospitality investments beyond Bengal

Akasa Air

Akasa Air to boost domestic, international flights; Delhi becomes 3rd base

REC Limited (Photo: PIB)

REC Q2 results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹4,414 crore on higher income

Topics : Mahindra Group Embraer aircrafts India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon