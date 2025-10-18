HDFC Bank Q2 results: Profit up 10% at ₹19,610 cr as asset quality improves

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 10 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for September quarter at Rs 19,610.67 crore.
On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender's net rose 10.82 per cent to Rs 18,641.28 crore for the July-September period.
The bank's overall income rose to Rs 91,040 crore as against Rs 85,499 crore in the year-ago period, and Rs 99,200 crore in the preceding June quarter.
The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.24 per cent as of September from 1.40 per cent three months ago and 1.36 per cent in the year-ago period.
Overall provisions increased to Rs 3,500 crore from Rs 2,700 crore in the year-ago period, but was much lower than Rs 14,441 crore recorded in the previous quarter.
