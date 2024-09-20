Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / EQT to acquire 100% stake in Indostar Home Finance for Rs 1,750 crore

EQT to acquire 100% stake in Indostar Home Finance for Rs 1,750 crore

The fund will also invest an additional Rs 500 crore to fuel the company's geographic expansion and digital transformation

Sridhar quits as vice-chairman IndoStar Capital; Deep Jaggi new CEO

EQT’s acquisition comes as India’s housing finance sector continues to grow.

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

EQT’s BPEA Mid-Market Growth Partnership fund has agreed to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Indostar Home Finance, an Indian affordable housing finance company, for Rs 1,750 crore, the private equity firm said in a press statement today.

Indostar Home Finance is a wholly owned subsidiary of Indostar Capital Finance.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The fund will also invest an additional Rs 500 crore to fuel the company’s geographic expansion and digital transformation.

Founded in 2017, Indostar Home Finance focuses on providing affordable mortgages to retail customers in India’s Tier-II to Tier-IV cities. The company has grown its assets under management to Rs 2,400 crore and supported over 39,000 low-income homeowners and small businesses. With a network of more than 130 branches across nine states, the company has achieved a compound annual growth rate of 32 per cent over the last three years, stated the press release.
 

"We are excited to embark on this new journey with EQT, who shares our vision and whose partnership will significantly help advance our mission of delivering affordable housing finance solutions across India," said Shreejit Menon, chief executive officer, Indostar Home Finance.

EQT’s acquisition comes as India’s housing finance sector continues to grow, driven by government support, rising affordability, and increasing urbanisation.

More From This Section

Brookfield (Photo: Bloomberg)

Brookfield likely to add more to $13 bn it has bet on India infrastructure

Spicejet

SpiceJet's share sale likely to lure Tata Mutual Fund among others

For sale

Govt approves sale of FSNL to Japan's Konoike Transport for Rs 320 cr

Shapoorji, Shapoorji Pallonji

Global investor consortium lines up Rs 2,100 crore investment in SP Group

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

IT major TCS retains position as India's most valuable brand: Kantar


According to Crisil, the housing finance market is valued at Rs 30 lakh crore, but the country’s mortgage-to-GDP ratio of 12.3 per cent remains significantly lower than in developed markets like the US and UK at 60 per cent, signalling a long-term growth opportunity.

“Retail lending is a key investment theme for EQT within financial services in India,” said Ashish Agrawal, partner, EQT Private Capital Asia. "India’s affordable housing finance sector represents a long-term growth opportunity supported by secular demand drivers, favourable government policies, and resilient asset quality across economic cycles."

Also Read

IndoStar, IndoStar Capital Finance

IndoStar Capital invites counterbids to sell Rs 357 cr of stressed loans

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks hit fresh record; Sensex tops 84,000, Nifty near 25,700

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test day 2

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test day 2: India restricted at 376, Hasan takes fifer

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

US elections: Harris joins Oprah in emotional virtual campaign event

Donald Trump, Trump,Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Voters split on whether Harris or Trump would do better on economy: Poll

Topics : IndoStar acquisition IndoStar Capital Finance IndoStar Capital

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon