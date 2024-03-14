Eris acquires India branded formulation business of Biocon Biologics

Eris Lifesciences, a chronic therapy-focused drug firm, has acquired the India branded formulation business of Biocon Biologics, a Biocon arm, for Rs 1,242 crore. It includes insulins, oncology, and critical care portfolios.

The transaction value represents an accretive multiple of 3.4 times of revenues and 18 times of Ebitda. As a part of the deal, over 430 employees associated with the business are expected to transition to Eris, Biocon Biologics said. “Biocon Biologics has signed a 10-year supply agreement with Eris, as a part of this deal. The transaction is expected to come into effect on April 1, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions,” it added.



The deal would enable Eris' entry into the Rs 30,000 crore injectables market, and it would become one of the major players in the insulins segment with the acquisition of Biocon Biologic's Basalog and Insugen. It would also mark Eris' entry into oncology and critical care.

On the other hand, Biocon Biologics said this collaboration is in line with its strategy to ‘unlock value from its legacy business of branded formulations built over the past two decades’. “As a part of this collaboration, Biocon Biologics will continue to leverage Eris' strong commercial footprint to significantly expand patient access to its world-class biosimilars in India,” the company said.

Krishnakumar Vaidyanathan, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at Eris Lifesciences, said that the supply contract has a provision for tech transfer as well, so that at a later date Eris can also evaluate in-house manufacturing. He added that post this acquisition Eris would have a debt of Rs 30,000 crore on the balance sheet and it is comfortably placed to service the debt as well as do principal repayment through its strong cash-flows.

The size of the portfolio is around Rs 360 crore, Krishnakumar said.

Biocon Biologics' Basalog and Insugen are the largest Indian brands in their respective segments with market shares of over 10 percent. This acquisition will take Eris' diabetes franchise to Rs 1,000 crore or so. It would also mark Eris' entry into oncology and critical care. The two insulins have a turnover of around Rs 200 crore, and Eris' insulin portfolio is around Rs 50 crore now. The oncology portfolio has a turnover of Rs 80 crore, and the critical care segment has a turnover of Rs 80 crore, Vaidyanathan said, adding that significant expansions are possible in these portfolios through further clinical trials for additional indications.



Amit Bakshi, Chairman and Managing Director of Eris Lifesciences, said, “This deal, combined with the acquisition of Swiss Parenterals that we announced last month, will turbocharge our entry into the Rs 30,000+ crore India Branded Injectables market and pave the way for our next Rs 1,000 crore vertical in the next 3-4 years. Over the last 2 years, we have added a number of strategic growth engines to our portfolio and now we have all the building blocks in place to be able to achieve our target of Rs 5,000 crore revenue over the next 3-4 years.”

Meanwhile, Shreehas Tambe, CEO and Managing Director of Biocon Biologics, said: “This strategic collaboration with Eris Lifesciences for our portfolio of Metabolics, Oncology, and Critical Care products in India aligns with our commercial strategy to maximise patient reach and market potential. It builds on the success of our existing partnership with Eris for our Nephrology and Dermatology products and will allow us to deliver our high-quality, lifesaving biosimilars to millions of patients in India.”