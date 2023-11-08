Sensex (0.05%)
64975.61 + 33.21
Nifty (0.19%)
19443.50 + 36.80
Nifty Midcap (0.99%)
40446.85 + 397.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.90%)
6186.70 + 55.45
Nifty Bank (-0.18%)
43658.65 -79.25
Heatmap

Eris to buy derma, nephro units of Biocon Biologics for Rs 366 cr

The business includes over 20 mother brands with revenue of Rs 90 crore in FY23 and the current run-rate is around Rs 100 crore

Eris Lifesciences

Eris Lifesciences

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 5:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Eris Lifesciences, an Ahmedabad-based formulations company focusing on the domestic market, has signed an agreement to acquire the nephrology and dermatology business units from Biocon Biologics for Rs 366 crore.

The business includes over 20 mother brands with revenue of Rs 90 crore in financial year 23 and the current run-rate is around Rs 100 crore. Eris said in a statement on Wednesday that the deal consideration is Rs 366 crore inclusive of working capital conveyed as part of the deal. The acquisition also marks Eris’ entry into nephrology. Biocon Biologics is divesting its non-core assets to focus more on its key therapy areas – diabetes, oncology, and immunology.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“The key leadership and entire field force of this business, consisting of over 120 personnel, are expected to move to Eris post-deal,” it added. Eris has entered new therapy areas through acquisitions earlier.

Eris entered the therapy segment of neuropsychiatry in 2017 through the acquisition of Strides Shasun’s domestic business and entered dermatology in 2022 through the acquisition of Oaknet Healthcare, followed by brand portfolios from Glenmark and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) in early 2023.

This is a strategic addition to Eris’ flagship cardio-metabolic business and post-deal Eris will offer end-to-end care to patients starting with Diabetes and Hypertension and all through to Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), the company said.

Also, this deal catapults Eris into the second largest player in psoriasis (dermatology) with an 11 per cent market share.

“Dermatology is all set to become Eris’ third largest therapy soon, after Diabetes and Cardiovascular. With dominant market positions in 3 of the Top-5 chronic therapies, Eris is well-positioned to deliver market-leading growth in the years to come,” the company said.

Amit Bakshi, Chairman and Managing Director of Eris Lifesciences said, “We have successfully demonstrated our ability to turn around and create value in acquired businesses. The acquisition of Biocon Biologics’ Nephrology and Dermatology branded formulations businesses in India are in line with our strategic goals as well as our capital allocation framework.”

Also Read

Zydus Lifesciences receives final USFDA approval for varenicline tablets

Zydus Lifesciences appoints Punit Patel as president & CEO of Americas

Sensex ends 232 pts up, Nifty50 near 19,600; Pharma, IT stocks upbeat

Asia Healthcare Holdings acquires majority stake in AINU, invests 600 cr

Infosys inks $454 mn deal with Danske Bank; to acquire its India IT centre

General Motors' autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update

Indian insurers to lead bids for Reliance's mega bond issue: Experts

Aim to digitise 65,000 cooperative societies by March 2024: Nabard Chairman

DLF to buy residual stakes in entities owning land in Gurugram for Rs 40 cr

Dabur India looking for acquisitions with Rs 7,000 cr cash reserve: CEO


“We are very happy to welcome domain experts in Nephrology and Dermatology from Biocon. I look forward to all of us working together to build a large franchise that will deliver immense value to patients. I am confident that this acquisition will deliver value to shareholders in line with the deals we have done in financial year 23 and prior,” he added.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO and Managing Director, Biocon Biologics, said: “This divestiture of non-core assets allows Biocon Biologics to unlock value within our Branded Formulations portfolio in India and sharpen focus on our core therapy areas like Diabetes, Oncology, and Immunology.”

Biocon Biologics remains committed to the successful transition of employees of these business units, our product brands, customers to ensure continuity for patients and market outreach, he added.
Topics : Eris Lifesciences PE deals Biocon stocks dermatology

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Price TodayInstagram FeatureChampions Trophy 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEENG vs NED LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh pollsOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double tonWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructionsOdd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: ExpertsWhy is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon