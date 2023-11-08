Eris to buy derma, nephro units of Biocon Biologics for Rs 366 cr

Eris Lifesciences, an Ahmedabad-based formulations company focusing on the domestic market, has signed an agreement to acquire the nephrology and dermatology business units from Biocon Biologics for Rs 366 crore.

The business includes over 20 mother brands with revenue of Rs 90 crore in financial year 23 and the current run-rate is around Rs 100 crore. Eris said in a statement on Wednesday that the deal consideration is Rs 366 crore inclusive of working capital conveyed as part of the deal. The acquisition also marks Eris’ entry into nephrology. Biocon Biologics is divesting its non-core assets to focus more on its key therapy areas – diabetes, oncology, and immunology.

“The key leadership and entire field force of this business, consisting of over 120 personnel, are expected to move to Eris post-deal,” it added. Eris has entered new therapy areas through acquisitions earlier.

Eris entered the therapy segment of neuropsychiatry in 2017 through the acquisition of Strides Shasun’s domestic business and entered dermatology in 2022 through the acquisition of Oaknet Healthcare, followed by brand portfolios from Glenmark and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) in early 2023.

This is a strategic addition to Eris’ flagship cardio-metabolic business and post-deal Eris will offer end-to-end care to patients starting with Diabetes and Hypertension and all through to Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), the company said.

Also, this deal catapults Eris into the second largest player in psoriasis (dermatology) with an 11 per cent market share.

“Dermatology is all set to become Eris’ third largest therapy soon, after Diabetes and Cardiovascular. With dominant market positions in 3 of the Top-5 chronic therapies, Eris is well-positioned to deliver market-leading growth in the years to come,” the company said.

Amit Bakshi, Chairman and Managing Director of Eris Lifesciences said, “We have successfully demonstrated our ability to turn around and create value in acquired businesses. The acquisition of Biocon Biologics’ Nephrology and Dermatology branded formulations businesses in India are in line with our strategic goals as well as our capital allocation framework.”

“We are very happy to welcome domain experts in Nephrology and Dermatology from Biocon. I look forward to all of us working together to build a large franchise that will deliver immense value to patients. I am confident that this acquisition will deliver value to shareholders in line with the deals we have done in financial year 23 and prior,” he added.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO and Managing Director, Biocon Biologics, said: “This divestiture of non-core assets allows Biocon Biologics to unlock value within our Branded Formulations portfolio in India and sharpen focus on our core therapy areas like Diabetes, Oncology, and Immunology.”

Biocon Biologics remains committed to the successful transition of employees of these business units, our product brands, customers to ensure continuity for patients and market outreach, he added.