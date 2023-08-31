Essar Oil reports Rs 190 cr revenue, net profit of Rs 81 cr for June qtr

Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production today reported revenue of Rs 190 crore and a net profit of Rs 81 crore for the June quarter.



The PAT (profit after tax) for the quarter was up 12 per cent due to improvement in sales volume, it said in a statement. The revenue was down by 14 per cent due to the softening of crude oil prices by 24 per cent, which was cushioned by an increase in sales volume.

Post the completion of the Urja Ganga Pipeline in June 2021, EOGEPL's (Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Limited) Raniganj gas project is now seamlessly connected to the national grid, granting it access to the market.

Pankaj Kalra, chief executive officer, EOGEPL, said, "Since the commissioning of the Urja Ganga Pipeline, we had a single vision of unlocking the full potential of the block, and the team has consistently delivered strong operating performance sequentially. EOGEPL is on track to create India’s largest unconventional gas platform, contributing to India’s vision of becoming a gas-based economy by the next decade."