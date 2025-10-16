Eternal to set up subsidiary Eternal Foundation to focus on charity

Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, on Wednesday said it plans to incorporate a new wholly owned subsidiary, Eternal Foundation, to focus on charitable and social welfare activities.
“Eternal Foundation would, inter alia, engage in charitable and social welfare activities, including but not limited to hunger relief, healthcare, education, environmental sustainability, disaster response, social empowerment, animal welfare, and other public welfare programmes,” the company said in a filing with the exchanges.
Eternal shared the development while announcing the results for the second quarter of FY26 (2025-26). Similarly, while announcing the results of the last quarter, Eternal had shared plans to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary, Blinkit Foods Limited. The company focuses on the food services sector and is engaged in innovation, preparation, sourcing, sale, and food delivery.