Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 04:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric announces entry into ₹1 trillion BESS market with Ola Shakti

Ola Electric announces entry into ₹1 trillion BESS market with Ola Shakti

With India's BESS market projected to grow to over ₹3 trillion by 2030, Ola Electric expects its annual BESS consumption to scale up to 5 GWh in the next few years

Bhavish Aggarwal, Bhavish, OLA CEO

Ola Electric Chairman and MD Bhavish Aggarwal said, India doesn’t face an energy shortage; it faces an energy storage opportunity. (Photo: PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ola Electric on Thursday announced its entry into India’s ₹1 trillion battery energy storage systems (BESS) market with the launch of Ola Shakti, its first residential energy solution.
 
In a regulatory filing, the company stated, “We have built world-class battery and cell technology for electric mobility. Ola Shakti extends that innovation to homes, helping them store and use clean energy intelligently.”
 
The filing added, “Ola Shakti is a natural next step for us as we leverage our existing 4680 cell technology, Gigafactory production capabilities, and nationwide Ola network as a ready sales and distribution backbone, ensuring rapid scale without any incremental investment.”
 

Market to grow to ₹3 trn by 2030

With India’s BESS market projected to grow to over ₹3 trillion by 2030, Ola Electric expects its annual BESS consumption to scale up to 5 Gigawatt hour (GWh) in the next few years. 

Also Read

Uber, Uber Bike, Moto rebrand, two-wheelers, bike taxis, Rapido, Ola, Bengaluru regulations, Karnataka High Court, Uber Courier, gig economy, traffic congestion

Uber switches to subscription-based model to retain drivers, navigate GST

OLA

Ola becomes 1st Indian automaker to get govt nod for in-house ferrite motor

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric aims to halve delivery timelines ahead of festive season

Taxi, Mumbai

Ola, Uber asked to follow base fare of black-&-yellow taxis in Mumbai

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric hits 1 mn production mark, launches special edition RoadsterX+

 
Ola Electric Chairman and MD Bhavish Aggarwal said, “India doesn’t face an energy shortage; it faces an energy storage opportunity. With Ola Shakti, we are turning that opportunity into energy independence.”
 
Ola Shakti is the first fully indigenously designed, engineered, and manufactured residential BESS in India, using the advanced 4680 Bharat Cell and highly durable, efficient automotive battery packs.

Key features of Ola Shakti

  • Instant power switching: Switches power instantly (0 milliseconds), unlike traditional inverters or diesel generators, keeping appliances safe.
  • Smart energy management: Monitors and controls energy use in real-time, learns usage patterns, optimises consumption, and helps save electricity and money.
  • Voltage protection: Operates across a wide voltage range (120V–290V), protecting devices from fluctuations.
  • Safe and efficient: Automotive-grade safety, up to 98 per cent efficiency, with zero running or maintenance costs.
  • Weatherproof: IP67-rated batteries are fully protected against dust, water, and heavy rains.
  • Advanced features: Includes Time-of-Day (ToD) charging, smart backup prioritisation, remote diagnostics, OTA software updates, expansion options, and online operation for uninterrupted power supply.

Introductory pricing and availability

Ola Shakti is available in 1.5 kWh, 3 kWh, 5.2 kWh, and 9.1 kWh configurations, with introductory prices for the first 10,000 units set at:
  •  ₹29,999 - 1.5 kWh
  •  ₹55,999 - 3 kWh
  •  ₹119,999 - 5.2 kWh
  •  ₹159,999 - 9.1 kWh
Reservations opened on Thursday at ₹999, with deliveries expected from Makar Sankranti next year.

More From This Section

Simple Energy

Simple Energy announces strategic partnerships with Amazon, Flipkart

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

BLS International bags MEA contract to run Indian visa centres in China

Real Estate, capital market

M3M to invest ₹2,100 cr to build ultra-luxury homes under Jacob & Co brand

Ultraviolette bike, E- bike

Electric 2-wheeler maker Ultraviolette forays into Spain, Portugal markets

pharma, drugs, medicine

Graph AI raises $3 mn from Bessemer to target $8 bn drug safety market

Topics : Ola Energy Inverter-battery Ola app Battery makers BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon