Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 08:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ethnic wear brand Taneira expects 'really good' sales in festival season

Ethnic wear brand Taneira expects 'really good' sales in festival season

Titan Company brand expects bridal lehengas and more wedding dates this year to help its growth plans

Ambuj Narayan, chief executive officer (CEO), Taneira

Ambuj Narayan, chief executive officer (CEO), Taneira

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taneira, the ethnic wear brand of Titan Company, expects 30 per cent growth in sales in the festival season, as demand picks up after muted sentiment last year.
 
The company believes accessible pricing, more wedding dates, and a new range of bridal lehengas will help sales in the second half of FY26.
 
“The entire apparel market was a bit muted last year but we have seen some good revival. From now until February, we are expecting a really good festival season with a 30 per cent growth in like-for-like sales,” Ambuj Narayan, chief executive officer of Taneira, told ‘Business Standard’ in New Delhi.
 
 
“We are also piloting a new range of bridal lehengas to help increase our customer base and capture the wedding season momentum,” he added.
 
The range, priced at around Rs 60,000 per lehenga, will be available at select Taneira stores before it is expanded.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court calls for penal action against farmers for stubble burning

PKL 2025 September 17 matches

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Telugu vs Delhi underway; Haryana vs Patna up next

Ajay Seth

Irdai Chairman Ajay Seth launches Bima Sugam India Federation website

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

Central govt notifies CGST rates for goods effective September 22

Pakistan vs UAE live scorecard

Pakistan vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Toss at 8:30 PM IST, first ball at 9 PM IST

 
“It’s a sweet pricing and we want to cater better to bridal customers who are looking beyond sarees. This will help us become a one-stop shop for bridal shopping,” said Narayan.
 
Taneira has introduced lower price points in its range of sarees and ready-to-wear clothes, too. “Our cotton sarees start at Rs 1,200 and silk sarees at Rs 6,999; kurtas start at Rs 1,100. This will bring in new, younger customers into the brand’s fold.”
 
The ready-to-wear range makes up 15 per cent of the company’s business, and according to Narayan, is “expected to grow to contribute 20 per cent to the overall revenues in the next three years.”
 
Taneira’s sales have had a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 65 per cent in the past three years. Sales grew 16 per cent in the first quarter of FY26 from the previous year.
 
The company has 80 stores and 100 weaving clusters. “We will continue to evaluate promising store locations but want to strengthen our network in the bigger cities because they have much more opportunity. Bengaluru, with 10 stores, can take at least four more. Similarly, Delhi NCR with 10 stores can easily take six more in the coming years,” Narayan said.
 
Ecommerce contributes about 8 per cent to sales and is “expected to grow to 10 per cent by the end of FY26 as we launch on new platforms like Ajio and Amazon soon.”
 
Narayan said the cuts in Goods and Services Tax earlier this month will not have a major impact on the company’s business.

More From This Section

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon Biologics secures USFDA approval for Bosaya and Aukelso biosimilars

Tesla, Tesla Inc

Tesla Group and SRAM & MRAM to build EV battery gigafactories in India

Flipkart

Flipkart Marketplace sees 25% rise in sellers ahead of festive season

Vedanta

NCLT postpones final hearing on Vedanta demerger plan to October 8

Hyundai Q4 FY25 results, Hyundai profit decline, Hyundai model launch plan, Hyundai FY30 roadmap, HMIL export strategy, Unsoo Kim Hyundai, Hyundai EV India

Hyundai signs 3-year wage deal with union, offers ₹31,000 monthly hike

Topics : Taneira Titan Company festive sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Hyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon