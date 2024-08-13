The new plant has an automated assembly line connected via a proprietary manufacturing execution system. | Source: Euler Motors

Electric commercial vehicle manufacturer Euler Motors on Tuesday unveiled its manufacturing and R&D facility at Palwal in Haryana, which has been set up with an investment of Rs 100 crore to cater to the rising demand. Spanning 5 lakh square feet, the plant has the capacity to produce 36,000 vehicles per annum and will serve as Euler Motors' national manufacturing hub, catering to the rising demand for its three-wheeler, the company said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Euler Motors said it plans to expand footprint to 40 cities by FY25 from 26 cities now. "Our new factory represents a significant leap in manufacturing commercial 3-wheeler EVs. This facility will enhance our production capacity, and help us deliver locally manufactured vehicles that meet the evolving needs of our customers and the industry," said Gaurav Kumar, head of supply chain and manufacturing at Euler Motors.

The new plant has an automated assembly line connected via a proprietary manufacturing execution system (MES), which drives production efficiencies by tracking the vehicle lifecycle from production to delivery, the company said.

A dedicated learning and development centre at the plant will equip workforce with the right skills and create job opportunities in the region, the company said, adding that it currently employs over 500 people and 20 per cent of them are women.

"The ongoing transformation in the mobility segment in India can only be fully realised with strong local production and localised innovation," said Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors.

He further said Palwal, which has a strong supplier network in the vicinity, is the ideal location for the company's growth.

"As we expand into new markets and aim to achieve 15 per cent growth in FY25, this facility will help us respond to the increased customer demand and adapt to changes in processes and products with agility and flexibility," he added.